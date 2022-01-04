Covid-19 positive diagnoses “explode” at Unimed São Carlos

Unimed Hospital – Credit: SCA file

Like the public health network, Unimed São Carlos has also registered a significant increase in cases of flu-like illness in recent days.

In a note sent to the SCA, the cooperative informed that it is taking all necessary measures to minimize the effects of the high demand in Emergency Room (PA) registered in recent days, due to the difficult time caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the epidemic of Influenza. Among the actions that have already been taken are the increase in the number of on-call workers, change of flow and greater agility in attendance, while others are in the process of being implemented.

Also according to the note, the cases of seeking care at Unimed São Carlos for Respiratory Syndrome jumped from 128 on 12/26/2021, to 177 on 1/1/2022 and 260 on yesterday (2/1). Only in relation to Covid-19, the number of positive cases jumped from 8, registered on 12/23/2021, to 48 on 12/30. Yesterday (2/1), 37 positive cases were confirmed. The cooperative warns that with the end of the year festivities and the seasonality of influenza, these numbers tend to increase in the coming days and that they are only not worse due to the advance of vaccination.

“At this critical moment that we are going through, we ask everyone to emphasize hand hygiene, the use of masks and social distance. Emergency Care should only be sought in more serious cases, and only with a maximum of one companion per patient, and the search for offices should be prioritized to avoid crowding. In addition, those who have not yet been vaccinated or have not taken the second dose or the booster dose should immediately look for the vaccination sites”, says another excerpt of the text sent to the editorial staff.

Unimed warns that photos, images and audio in the internal environments of its units are prohibited in order to preserve the safety of employees and other patients.

The note closes with a request for collaboration. “We are once again counting on the collaboration of everyone in this critical scenario.”

