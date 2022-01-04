Covid cases increase in the US affects the functioning of companies and public agencies | National Newspaper

The increase in Covid cases in the United States has affected the functioning of companies and public agencies.

Officially, New York is not in lockdown. But the reality is, in many neighborhoods of the city, many stores and restaurants are closed. In the United States, three people test positive every second. In New York, more than 36,000 have caught Covid a day in the past two weeks – and the city is once again the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

Currently, a third of New York’s paramedics have the coronavirus, while 21% of police officers and 18% of firefighters are also away. In the subway, two lines are closed because employees got sick.

A network of health clinics in the city, known for carrying out rapid tests and PCR, has dozens of units closed – with doctors and nurses in quarantine after testing positive.

In Brooklyn, New York’s most populous region, 60% of businesses have sick employees at home; 20% had to close during the holidays due to lack of labor. Some haven’t reopened yet.