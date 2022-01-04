Covid kills more children than meningitis, influenza or rotavirus

× Reproduction/Ministry of Health/YouTube

The president of the Department of Infectology of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, showed this tuesday (4) that Covid kills more children and teenagers than other diseases such as meningitis, influenza and rotviruses.

“Without a doubt the disease [Covid] has a much greater impact among adults than among children,” said the pediatrician, at the public hearing promoted by the Ministry of Health.

“However, this distracted us and took our attention away from the relevance that this disease has for the pediatric population”, added.

Until October, 2,453 deaths of children and adolescents by Covid were registered in Brazil, since the beginning of the pandemic, equivalent to 0.4% of the total deaths from the disease.

However, this number of deaths represents 7.2% of the 34 thousand cases of hospitalization of children and adolescents. “Many of those who survived survive with sequelae. Cognitive sequelae, respiratory sequelae, cardiovascular sequelae, in addition to the impact that this disease brings”, said Safadi.

Conass balance released in early December counted 301 children aged 5 to 11 years killed by Covid in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic. It is this audience that will be served by Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine.

In the period from July 2020 to June 2021, Covid killed more children and adolescents in Brazil than other disease outbreaks for which vaccines also exist.

“Just so you guys have an idea, [n]so far this year 2021 there have been 300 hospitalizations in children for influenza. Three hundred. With a death. So that you have an idea of ​​what Covid-19 represents in relation to some of these diseases”, added Safadi.