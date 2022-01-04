Covid: RN confirms two first cases of the Ômicron variant – 01/03/2022 – News

The first two cases in the NB of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus were confirmed this Monday (3). According to the State Department of Public Health (Sesap), the samples that tested positive for the new variant correspond to males, residing in Natal, who traveled abroad in the last 30 days.

pixabay

According to the folder, the collections were carried out in December with other samples identified as a Delta variant. The sequencing of the samples was carried out by Fiocruz using material sent by the Dr. Almino Fernandes Central Laboratory (Lacen).

“Sesap reinforces the need to maintain sanitary measures, as studies show this variant has a high potential for transmission,” said the folder in a note sent to the press. The folder reinforces that its epidemiological surveillance teams continue to work on tracing cases and monitoring the scenario throughout Rio Grande do Norte.

“The following are important non-pharmacological sanitary measures such as the use of masks and permanent hand hygiene, in addition to seeking vaccination against Covid-19 and completing the immunization scheme”, concludes the folder. The Secretariat has not confirmed, however, whether the confirmations correspond to people who have traveled abroad in recent months.