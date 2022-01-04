Crop scale 10 actions for the 1st month of the year; one of them can go up 53% – Money Times

THE Harvest Bank selected your ten favorite stocks for the first month of 2022 on the payout item dividends.

After a negative performance of 10.21% in 2021, compared to negative performances of 11.93% of the Ibovespa (IBOV) and 6.41% of the Dividend Index (IDIV), its benchmark, the bank made two changes to its portfolio from December of last year.

For January, Safra took the shares of Fleury (FLRY3) and of the Cyrela (CYRE3) of the portfolio.

According to the bank, despite liking the papers, the shares came out to make room for the OK (VALLEY3) and another company in the basic utilities sector.

Safra believes that, despite lower iron ore prices and greater uncertainty about the level of growth of the China, which may limit Vale’s performance in the short term, the company must continue to generate solid cash flow and maintain attractive levels of shareholder remuneration.

The bank foresees a potential increase of 25% for the mining company’s papers.

The other action that integrates the portfolio this month is the CPFL Energia (CPFE3).

For Safra, CPFL is a company that has a “high quality” operation, which guarantees stable cash flow, and presents a good option for investors in a volatile market.

In addition, the bank also highlights that the company is a good dividend payer and is among one of its top picks of the electricity sector.

The potential for the share to rise, according to Safra, is around 53%.

See Safra’s complete portfolio:

Disclaimer

THE Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation..