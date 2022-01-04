Cruise companies suspend operations after Covid outbreak – 03/01/2022 – Panel SA

Clia Brasil, the association that represents cruise ship companies in the country, announced the suspension of operations in Brazilian ports until January 21st. The statement was made this Monday (3) on behalf of MSC and Costa Cruises.

The measure was taken after the outbreaks of Covid on ships last week, which led Anvisa to recommend to the Ministry of Health on Friday (31) the temporary suspension of the cruise ship season, on a preventive basis, until there is more available data to assess the epidemiological scenario.

Clia says it wants to align health and safety protocols with federal government, Anvisa, state and municipal authorities.

“Over the past few weeks, the two affected cruise lines have experienced a number of situations that have directly impacted ship operations, making continuing to cruise at this time impractical. In addition, operational uncertainty has caused significant inconvenience for vacationing guests at sea with strict safety protocols,” says the document.

The suspension is valid for new departures, that is, there will be no more guest boarding until the 21st, and the cruises that are already taking place will finalize their itineraries, according to Clia.

After the recommendation made by Anvisa, the association came to pronounce itself saying that the number of cases of Covid identified on the ships is proportionally small, in Clia’s opinion.

“The less than 400 positive cases identified on board represent about 0.3%, that is, a small minority of the 130,000 passengers and crew on board since the beginning of the current season, in November. These cases, for the most part asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, they were identified, isolated and disembarked, according to the current protocol, as well as their close contacts, representing little or no burden for medical resources on board or ashore,” said Clia in a statement.

CVC Corp says that it carefully follows the recommendations of Anvisa and the decision to temporarily suspend cruises until January 21, as well as determinations on whether or not to continue the current cruise season in the country. The company says it will follow the guidelines and the rebooking and refund policy adopted by the shipping companies operating cruises.

Sought by the Panel SA, MSC and Costa Cruises have not yet manifested.

with Andressa motter and Ana Paula Branco