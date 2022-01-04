Cruise companies suspend operations in Brazil after covid-19 outbreaks – Health

The Brazilian Association of Cruise Ships (CLIA Brazil) announced on Monday, 3rd, the voluntary and immediate suspension of operations in the ports of Brazil until January 21, 2022. During this period, the group informed, in a note, that it will work on behalf of the cruise companies operating in the Country, MSC Cruzeiros and Costa Cruzeiros, in order to align the interpretations and application of health and safety protocols with federal government authorities, National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), States and municipalities.

The decision came after outbreaks of Covid-19 in the five vessels operating in Brazilian waters. Until the last update from Anvisa, this Sunday, 2, all ships are in the two most serious levels of epidemiological scenario, according to ordinance 2,928 published by Ministry of Health.

The association explains, in the note, that in recent weeks the two cruise companies “experienced a series of situations that directly impacted operations on the ships, making the continuation of cruises at this time impractical.”

Until January 21, no guests will be boarded, says the statement. Current cruises will finish their itineraries as planned. If there is no adequacy and alignment between all parties involved, the association warns that the current season may be canceled in its entirety after January 22nd.

CLIA Brasil regretted the need for the decision, “given that the health and safety protocols for ships continue to show their efficiency, standing out as an example to be followed throughout the world”, he says in a note.

In the statement, the association states that operational uncertainty caused significant inconveniences for guests. In a previous note, released this Sunday, 2, the association had already taken a stand against Anvisa’s recommendation to temporarily suspend the cruise season due to the increase in cases of covid on vessels.

The cruise industry says it received the news with surprise and reinforced that the strict safety protocols applied are effective.

In the announcement, the group emphasizes that the measures applied on cruise ships to reduce the risk of covid transmission exceed those adopted by other industries. So far, there have been fewer than 400 covid cases identified on board since the season began in November. This represents about 0.3% of the 130 thousand passengers boarded so far, considered a “small minority” by CLIA Brasil.

Despite this, the association considers important the convergence between vessel protocols and agreements with authorities at all levels, and seeks, from now on, “to resolve the differences in interpretation and application of previously approved measures with this new scenario” , explains in the note.

Protocols applied

Among the measures to prevent the transmission of the virus, the association cites daily testing of more than 10% of the crew and passengers, mandatory pre-boarding tests, mandatory full vaccination for guests and crew, reduced occupancy on the ship, fresh air without constant recirculation, disinfection and cleaning and the use of masks. It is also necessary to complete a traveler’s personal health form.

In opposition to the suspension of the cruise season, suggested by Anvisa, the association stated that the cases, mostly asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, were identified, isolated and landed, as well as those who had close contact with infected people, ” representing little or no burden for medical resources on board or on land,” he says.

Ministry discussed suspension recommendation presented by Anvisa

Prior to the announcement of the suspension by the companies, the Ministry of Civil Affairs had informed that the technical areas of different portfolios had been analyzing, since the beginning of the day, the recommendation of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to suspend the cruise season .

After outbreaks of covid-19 in passengers and crew at the end of the year, the agency contraindicated boarding ships and prevented them from entering a cruise ship moored at the Port of Santos.

The discussion on Anvisa’s recommendation, according to the Civil House, also involves representatives of states, municipalities and tourism companies. “After the positioning of all those involved, technicians and representatives of the Ministries of Health, Justice and Public Security, Infrastructure, Tourism and Anvisa, will meet at the Civil House for discussion and possible deliberation on the matter”, informed the folder, in note.

The resumption of cruise operations in Brazil was authorized by an Interministerial Ordinance – Civil House, Justice and Public Security, Health and Infrastructure – of October 5th, which took effect on November 1st. There are already 174 confirmed cases of covid since last week on cruises. Anvisa prevented the boarding of 3,000 passengers on the MSC Splendida ship on Sunday, 2.

According to Anvisa, the impediment occurred “due to the recognition by the local health authorities and by Anvisa, of the existence of sustained transmission of covid between crew members.” The notification, according to the agency, was made on Saturday, 1.

MSC Cruzeiros, responsible for the operation of the MSC Splendida vessel, said it had not received authorization to embark guests at the port of Santos, where the vessel was berthed. The company did not disclose the number of passengers who would join the cruise.

The MSC Splendida is one of the ships that registered covid cases since last week – the other two are the MSC Preziosa, under the responsibility of the same company, and the Costa Diadema. The Preziosa arrived in Rio de Janeiro with 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – two of the crew and 26 passengers. In this case, Anvisa authorized the boarding of new passengers.

Published on Friday, 31, Anvisa’s recommendation for the suspension of cruises is based on the current epidemiological scenario of covid, aggravated by the arrival of the Ômicron variant in Brazil. In the document, the agency emphasizes that the data available so far indicate the potential for Ômicron to spread, faster than other variants.

Anvisa’s recommendation also considered that, even in the face of Operational Plans for the resumption of the cruise season in the scope of states and municipalities, “there have been difficulties imposed by local entities in view of the need for eventual landings of positive cases”. The plans establish the conditions for health care for passengers disembarked in their territories and for the local execution of epidemiological surveillance.

Cruise companies met with government this Monday morning

The Federal Government stated, through a note, that it met this Monday morning with companies in the cruise sector. At the meeting, it was decided to suspend activities until the 21st of this month.

According to the government, in the afternoon there were meetings with health secretaries of states and municipalities to discuss the current operational plan for the cruise activity in view of the increase in cases of the Ômicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 on vessels off the Brazilian coast. The note highlighted that these cases are “in their entirety, mild or asymptomatic”.

The note was signed jointly by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Infrastructure, Ministry of Justice and Public Security and Ministry of Tourism. “The Federal Government will continue, in the coming days, to promote meetings with municipalities, states and companies to, together, reassess the possibility of a return to activities”, he concludes. / COLLABORATED LUIZ HENRIQUE GOMES