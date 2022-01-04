Cruise companies suspend operations in Brazil until 1/21

Cruise ship companies have voluntarily decided to suspend new voyages in Brazil until January 21 of this year, “due to uncertainties in the interpretation and application of previously approved operating protocols,” CLIA Brasil (Brazilian Cruise Ship Association) released today in the afternoon, by way of note.

The suspension takes effect immediately for new departures and no tourists will be boarded until January 21, he said. However, according to the association, cruises currently in navigation must complete the itineraries as scheduled.

THE UOL contacted MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises to find out which trips were affected and how passengers who were scheduled to board during this period should proceed, and is awaiting their return.

Clia Brasil stated that the covid-19 cases identified on cruise ships consist of “a small minority of the total population on board” and that it seeks “alignment with federal government authorities, Anvisa, states and municipalities to resolve differences interpretation and application of measures previously approved with this new scenario”.

The association does not rule out the full cancellation of the current cruise season in Brazil after the end of this suspension “if there is no adequacy and alignment between all the parties involved to enable the continuity of the operation”.

THE UOL contacted the Ministry of Tourism for a position and is awaiting feedback.

After the release of the Clia Brasil communiqué, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the government had an ordinance that “offered security for the realization of cruises and provided for situations like these, of having cases of covid”. “I already had all the regulations,” he added.

He also said that, “if the cruise companies are doing this, naturally they are looking at what was in the gatehouse and security [dos passageiros]”.

Among the current protocols are the mandatory full vaccination for guests and crew eligible under the National Immunization Plan, pre-boarding testing, reduced capacity on board and mandatory use of masks.

Anvisa had defended interruption of activities

In recent weeks, cruises operating on the Brazilian coast have had dozens of covid-19 cases and reports of alleged negligence by both companies and passengers in the handling of cases.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) carried out epidemiological investigations, suspended part of the activities on board of ongoing voyages and even took measures relating to shipments and arrivals to try to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

In recent days, Anvisa has suspended new shipments on ships MSC Splendida and Costa Diadema. On trips last week, the first registered 78 positive cases of covid-19 among crew and passengers, while the second registered 68 cases between the two groups, according to the agency.

The MSC Splendida took about 4,000 people on board, informed Anvisa. The Costa Diadema had 3,836 people — 1,320 crew members and 2,516 passengers —, also according to the agency.

Last night, Anvisa released a statement in which it contraindicated the shipment of passengers who have trips scheduled on cruise ships for the next few days, “especially given the vertiginous increase in cases of covid-19”.

“The agency’s recommendation takes into account the rapid change in the epidemiological scenario, the risk of damage to the health of passengers and the unpredictability of operations at this time,” he stressed.

Anvisa also recommended to the Ministry of Health the suspension of the current season on the Brazilian coast. “Despite the agency’s efforts in recent days to control the sanitary situation of the vessels, the actions are seriously impacted by failure to comply with the protocols agreed to for the start of the season.”

In the statement released today, Clia Brasil stated that “in recent weeks, the two cruise lines affected experienced a series of situations that directly impacted ship operations, making the continuation of cruises at this time impractical.”

“In addition, operational uncertainty caused significant inconvenience for guests who relied on their vacation at sea with strict security protocols.”

The two companies currently operating in the country are MSC Cruzeiros and Costa Cruzeiros.

Clia Brasil said that the current season, which began in November last year, is expected to cover more than 360,000 tourists with an impact of R$1.7 billion and generation of 24,000 jobs.