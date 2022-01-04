Cruise companies suspend operations in Brazil until January 21, after outbreaks of Covid on board | Tourism and Travel

The Brazilian Association of Cruise Ships (Clia) announced this Monday (3) that the companies will suspend their operations in Brazil until the next 21st.

The decision comes a day after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforces the “urgency” to end the cruise season after Covid outbreaks on ships. The recommendation was made to the Ministry of Health.

Anvisa suspended shipments on two ships, last Sunday (MSC Splendida) and this Monday (Costa Diadema), in Santos (SP), after dozens of passengers tested positive for Covid in the last few days.

At the splendida, 78 were infected on a New Year’s Eve trip and the vessel docked in a hurry at the Port of Santos, on the 30th. Passengers had to be isolated in their cabins.

A new trip would start last Sunday, but Anvisa canceled the boarding of about 2,000 passengers who waited for hours to board the ship. And Splendida was quarantined.

Cruise passengers report pizza fight after waiting hours

Crowd, little information and fight for food: how were the waiting hours for cruises

At the coast diadem, there were 68 cases and the ship was docked in Salvador, with 4,000 people in quarantine since the 30th. It docked in Santos this Monday, to disembark passengers, and had the next two trips canceled by Anvisa.

2 of 2 Costa Diadema arrived at the Port of Santos to disembark passengers this Monday — Photo: Luciana Moledas/g1 Costa Diadema arrived at the Port of Santos to disembark passengers this Monday — Photo: Luciana Moledas/g1

another ship from MSC the Precious, had 28 infected, who disembarked in Rio, and was released to continue the trip last Sunday (3), after 8 hours of delay in boarding.

Queiroga says there was security

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that a decision “at government level” on the ANVISA recommendation is being handled under the coordination of the civil cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic, by the Ministries of Health, Infrastructure and Justice.

“We had an ordinance that provided security for cruises and provided for situations like this, of having cases of Covid. There, we already had all the regulations,” stated the minister, this Monday afternoon (see the video below).

Queiroga: ‘We had an ordinance that offered security for the cruises’

“If the cruise companies are doing this (the suspension of activities), naturally they are observing what is written on the concierge and the safety of those who hire these tours,” added Queiroga.

The resumption of cruise ship operations for the 2021/2022 season was provided for by Interministerial Ordinance CC-PR/MJSP/MS/MINFRA No. 658, of October 5, 2021, in an epidemiological scenario prior to the worldwide notification on the identification of the new strain of concern, Ômicron, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on 24 November.

The association of cruise companies says that the identified cases consist of “a small minority of the total population on board”, but that “it seeks alignment with the authorities of the federal government, Anvisa, states and municipalities to resolve differences in interpretation and application of the previously approved measures with this new scenario”.

Cruises that are currently under navigation will complete their itineraries as scheduled, says Clia.

“The current season, after the end of the suspension, may be canceled in its entirety if there is no adequacy and alignment between all the parties involved to enable the continuity of the operation”, concludes the note.

THE g1 he sought out the companies individually this Monday morning, asking them to take a stand on Anvisa’s recommendation for the closing of the season.

Costa Cruises, operator of the Costa Diadema vessel, says that “it has complied with the health and safety measures required by the Brazilian authorities and that it has promptly reinforced preventive measures on board since the confirmation of positive cases”.

“Costa has been adopting strict health procedures for passenger boarding in Brazil and abroad through the Costa Security Protocol, respecting the determinations of the local authorities. The Costa Security Protocol, which brings together a series of measures relating to all aspects of the cruise, goes beyond the health protocols in force and determines that all guests and crew are fully vaccinated and have negative tests at the time of boarding”, he added.

“During cruises, Costa performs daily testing of 10% of the guests, in addition to maintaining 100% of the crew regularly tested. The measures established by the Costa Safety Protocol place the ships among the most controlled and monitored vacation spots, and they have proven effective in over 18 months of safe operations around the world.”

Estela Farina, general director of NCL Cruzeiros, informed in a note that, in principle, the company did not agree with Anvisa’s recommendation to close the season in Brazil.

“The main reason is the experience we have had on our ships, where strict protocols have proven to be efficient,” he stated.

According to Estela, “the percentage of positives is very small in relation to the volume of passengers and crew, added together, and, as they are all vaccinated, most are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms”.