Cruise held in Lisbon will no longer depart. Number of infected with covid-19 rises to 64

The ship Aidanova would depart at 18:00 this Sunday for Lanzarote, but cases were detected in another eight crew and four passengers. The trip was canceled and passengers rerouted to Lisbon Airport

PUB

The cruise that has been docked at the Port of Lisbon for several days due to an outbreak of covid-19 has been cancelled. In the last few hours, 12 more cases were detected, bringing to 64 the number of infected on board.

The ship Aidanova would depart at 18:00 this Sunday for Lanzarote, but cases were detected in another eight crew and four passengers. The remaining passengers with a negative test will be sent on Monday morning to Lisbon Airport to proceed to the points of origin.

PUB

According to the commander of the Port of Lisbon, Diogo Vieira Branco, all positive cases are fully vaccinated and show mild symptoms.

“Immediately, the ship activated the company’s protocol. These elements were all isolated and are in quarantine on board. As a result, the company decided to end the cruise because it was irreparably compromised,” the captain told CNN Portugal.

The Aidanova, a ship from Germany, which has 4197 passengers on board, between 1353 crew and 4197 passengers, was destined for Lanzarote, Spain. Before, however, he had planned a stopover for tonight in Funchal, in the Madeira archipelago, to watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks there.

PUB

PUB

PUB

However, an outbreak of covid-19 among crew members changed plans, forcing the ship to dock in Lisbon, prohibiting the departure of thousands of passengers, of various nationalities, mostly German, in the capital’s port, where they will remain until the next Sunday, January 2nd.

Initially, authorities indicated that 14 cases of infection had been identified among the crew, a number that has since increased to 64.