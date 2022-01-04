Cruzeiro announces Paulo Pezzolano as new coach for 2022; Uruguay is already in BH | cruise

Cruzeiro officially announced coach Paulo Pezzolano. The agreement was announced this Monday, through social networks. The 38-year-old coach had the last job at Pachuca-MEX, and is an old acquaintance of Paulo André, soccer director at Cruzeiro.

Pezzolano has already arrived in Belo Horizonte to introduce himself to the new club and will give an interview in the coming days. read more here.

“I’m very excited to participate in this Cruzeiro project. We’re going to need you a lot for the goals. I know the strength of the fans. Now, more than ever, we’ll be together. A lot of strength and all together!”

The Uruguayan technical committee is made up of the technical assistant Martín Varini, the physical trainer Gonzalo Álvarez and the performance analyst Matias Filippini. The group will perform at Toca da Raposa II, CT Celeste, this Tuesday.

The agreement between the parties was sewn over the past few days, and the club was waiting for the signature to make the announcement. The disclosure was expected on Sunday and would be made by Ronaldo in a special program of the 101st anniversary of Cruzeiro, but SAF’s majority partner, tested positive for Covid-19 and did not participate in the schedule he had in Belo Horizonte this Sunday.

Former coach of Pachuca-MEX, Pezzolano fits the profile sought by the new management. He is young, but has accumulated experience in professional football. He also commanded Montevideo Torque and Liverpool, both from Uruguay.

As a player, he played wearing the Athletico-PR shirt, in 2006, when he shared a locker room with Paulo André, current celestial director. The former defender was the one who conducted negotiations with the Uruguayan commander. He had also tried to hire the coach in 2019, when he was director of Hurricane.