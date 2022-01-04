Cruzeiro announces Pedro Martins as football director

Cruzeiro announced, this Monday afternoon (3), its new football director. Pedro Martins, who had been acting as vice president of competitions at the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF), will assume the position from 2022.

With a degree in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of Liverpool, he has worked as a manager at Athletico-PR and at Queens Park Rangers, in England.

The professional was CEO (Chief Executive Officer, which means Executive Director in Portuguese) of Ferroviária, in São Paulo. He is expected this Tuesday (4) in Belo Horizonte.

Before Pedro Martins, president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, who is now responsible for taking care of the social part of the club, had hired Alexandre Mattos. The parties, however, did not sign a contract and only had a verbal agreement.

Mattos was fired from the club even before officially starting his term at the head of football.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.