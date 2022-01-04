Cruzeiro announces the signing of striker Waguininho, ex-Coritiba

photo: reproduction Cruzeiro announced the hiring of Waguinho Cruzeiro announced, this Tuesday (4), the signing of striker Waguininho, who competed in the last edition of Series B of the Brazilian Championship for Coritiba. The 31-year-old player arrived in Belo Horizonte on Sunday night (2) alongside his manager, Miguel Calluf, from Paraná, took tests and signed a contract.

Waguininho had good numbers in the last edition of Serie B. With the Coritiba shirt, which guaranteed Serie A access as third place in the Second Division, the forward participated in 48 games, scored 11 goals and gave two assists. In 2020, when he defended Guarani, the player also made a solid Series B: there were 28 games, six goals and an assist.

Before passing through Bugre, Waguininho had defended Oeste and Mogi Mirim, from the interior of So Paulo, and Bucheon 1995 and Suwon Bluewings, both from South Korea.

In theory, Waguininho will be the first reinforcement of the “Ronaldo era”. Fenmeno acquired 90% of the shares of Sociedade Annima do Futebol do Cruzeiro last month and took control of the club.

See all Series B Club Boosts for 2022 Luiz Henrique, left-back (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia Djalma, left-back (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia Rezende, steering wheel (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia Jonathan, right-back (Bahia) Jordan, goalkeeper (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure/Brusque Jailson, sock (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao/Brusque Matheus Trindade, steering wheel (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao/Brusque Crislan, forward (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure/Brusque Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao/Brusque Alex Sandro, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao/Brusque Felipe Conceio, coach (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure Matheus Cabral, goalkeeper (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Marcelo Santos, steering wheel (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Sousa, steering wheel (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Marcelo Freitas, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Caio Rangel, forward (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Reginaldo, defender (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Pablo, right-back and forward (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Tiago Real, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Iago Silva, forward (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Frazan, defender (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Igor Bohn, goalkeeper (Chapecoense) – photo: Chapecoense / Twitter Rafael Longuine, midfielder (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB Wellington Carvalho, defender (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB Raul Prata, right-back (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB Richard Rodrigues, forward (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB Gilvan Souza, defender (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB Maykon Douglas, forward (CRB) – photo: Disclosure/CRB Vitor Caetano, goalkeeper (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB Allan Ucha, defender (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB Yago, steering wheel (CRB) – photo: Disclosure/CRB Bryan Gabriel, left-back (CRB) – photo: Disclosure/CRB Vico Duarte, forward (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB Renan Bressan, midfielder (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao/Cricima Tiago Marques, forward (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao/Cricima Lucas Xavier, forward (Cricima) – photo: Disclosure/Cricima Maicon, defender (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure Edu, forward (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure Pedro Castro, midfielder (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao Filipe Machado, midfielder (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao Fernando Neto, midfielder (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure Joo Paulo, midfielder (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure Jailson, goalkeeper (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure Sydney, defender (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure Marcelo Carn, goalkeeper (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Denilson, defender (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Marcel, defender (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Douglas, defender (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Diego Renan, side (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Gabriel Bubniack. goalkeeper (CSA) – photo: Disclosure/CSA Felipe Augusto, forward (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Dalberto, forward (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Lucas Marques, right-back (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Lucas Barcelos, forward (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Bruno Paulista, steering wheel (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA Nicolas, left-back (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao/Grmio Orejuela, right-back (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao/Grmio Bruno Alves, defender (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao/Grmio Janderson, forward (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao/Grmio Joo Victor, defender (Guarani) – photo: Divulgao/Guarani Madison, steering wheel (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure/Guarani Derlan, defender (Guarani) – photo: Divulgao/Guarani Silas, steering wheel (Guarani) – photo: Divulgao/Guarani Aylon, forward (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano Glauco, goalkeeper (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano Calyson, forward (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano Neto Berola, forward (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano Cleberson, defender (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano Roberto, left-back (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano Juninho Manella, forward (Londrina) – photo: Disclosure Vincius Eutrpio, technician (Londrina) – photo: Disclosure Ewandro, sock (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico Wellington, defender (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico Lucas Perri, goalkeeper (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure/Nutico Eduardo Teixeira, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico Joo Paulo, defender (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico Isaque, defender (Novorizontino) – photo: Divulgao/Novorizontino Walber, defender (Novorizontino) – photo: Divulgao/Novorizontino Marcinho, midfielder (Novorizontino) – photo: Divulgao/Novorizontino Willian Machado, defender (Operrio) – photo: Disclosure Romrio, left-back (Operrio) – photo: Disclosure Arnaldo, right-back (Operrio) Thales Lira, defender (Operrio) – photo: Disclosure Andr Lima, steering wheel (Operrio) – photo: Divulgao/Operrio Rafael Massola, midfielder (Operrio) – photo: Divulgao/Operrio Moiss Ribeiro, steering wheel (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta Norberto, right-back (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta Wesley, midfield (Ponte Preta) – photo: Disclosure Matheus Jesus, steering wheel (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta Pedro Junior, forward (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta Wesley, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta Guilherme Santos, left-back (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta Ded, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta Lo Santos, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta Pedro Carrerette, defender (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao Nathan Costa, steering wheel (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Disclosure Luiz Paulo, forward (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Disclosure Van, right side (Sampaio Run) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Run Thiago Andr, forward (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra Luco, goalkeeper (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra Matheus Poletine, goalkeeper (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra Ronan, forward (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra Wesley Dias, steering wheel (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra Eron, forward (Sampaio Run) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Run Soares, midfielder (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra Warian, midfielder (Sampaio Run) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Run Vlber Jr., forward (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra Nicols Watson, steering wheel (Sport) – photo: Divulgao/Sport Z Ricardo, coach (Vasco) – photo: Disclosure Yuri Lira, steering wheel (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco Thiago Rodrigues, goalkeeper (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco Luis Cang, defender (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco Edimar, left side (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco Anderson Conceio, defender (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco Isaque, half (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco Wagner, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova Matheuzinho, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova

Before Ronaldo’s arrival, Cruzeiro had announced nine signings. They are goalkeeper Jailson (ex-Palmeiras), right-back Par (ex-Santos), defenders Maicon (ex-Al-Nassr, of Saudi Arabia) and Sidnei (ex-Betis, of Spain); midfielders Filipe Machado (ex-Grmio), Pedro Castro (ex-Botafogo), Fernando Neto (ex-Vitria) and Joo Paulo (ex-Atltico-GO); and forward Edu (ex-Brusque).