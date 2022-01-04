Cruzeiro announces the signing of striker Waguininho, ex-Coritiba

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Cruzeiro announces the signing of striker Waguininho, ex-Coritiba 6 Views

Cruise announced against
photo: reproduction

Cruzeiro announced the hiring of Waguinho

Cruzeiro announced, this Tuesday (4), the signing of striker Waguininho, who competed in the last edition of Series B of the Brazilian Championship for Coritiba. The 31-year-old player arrived in Belo Horizonte on Sunday night (2) alongside his manager, Miguel Calluf, from Paraná, took tests and signed a contract.

Waguininho had good numbers in the last edition of Serie B. With the Coritiba shirt, which guaranteed Serie A access as third place in the Second Division, the forward participated in 48 games, scored 11 goals and gave two assists. In 2020, when he defended Guarani, the player also made a solid Series B: there were 28 games, six goals and an assist.

Before passing through Bugre, Waguininho had defended Oeste and Mogi Mirim, from the interior of So Paulo, and Bucheon 1995 and Suwon Bluewings, both from South Korea.

In theory, Waguininho will be the first reinforcement of the “Ronaldo era”. Fenmeno acquired 90% of the shares of Sociedade Annima do Futebol do Cruzeiro last month and took control of the club.

See all Series B Club Boosts for 2022

Luiz Henrique, left-back (Bahia)
Luiz Henrique, left-back (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia
Djalma, left-back (Bahia)
Djalma, left-back (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia
Rezende, steering wheel (Bahia)
Rezende, steering wheel (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia
Jonathan, right-back (Bahia)
Jonathan, right-back (Bahia)
Jordan, goalkeeper (Brusque)
Jordan, goalkeeper (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure/Brusque
Jailson, sock (Brusque)
Jailson, sock (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao/Brusque
Matheus Trindade, steering wheel (Brusque)
Matheus Trindade, steering wheel (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao/Brusque
Crislan, forward (Brusque)
Crislan, forward (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure/Brusque
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque)
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao/Brusque
Alex Sandro, forward (Brusque)
Alex Sandro, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao/Brusque
Felipe Concei
Felipe Conceio, coach (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure
Matheus Cabral, goalkeeper (Chapecoense)
Matheus Cabral, goalkeeper (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Marcelo Santos, steering wheel (Chapecoense)
Marcelo Santos, steering wheel (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Sousa, steering wheel (Chapecoense)
Sousa, steering wheel (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Marcelo Freitas, midfielder (Chapecoense)
Marcelo Freitas, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Caio Rangel, forward (Chapecoense)
Caio Rangel, forward (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Reginaldo, defender (Chapecoense)
Reginaldo, defender (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Pablo, right-back and forward (Chapecoense)
Pablo, right-back and forward (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Tiago Real, midfielder (Chapecoense)
Tiago Real, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Iago Silva, forward (Chapecoense)
Iago Silva, forward (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Frazan, defender (Chapecoense)
Frazan, defender (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Igor Bohn, goalkeeper (Chapecoense)
Igor Bohn, goalkeeper (Chapecoense) – photo: Chapecoense / Twitter
Rafael Longuine, midfielder (CRB)
Rafael Longuine, midfielder (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB
Wellington Carvalho, defender (CRB)
Wellington Carvalho, defender (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB
Raul Prata, right back (CRB)
Raul Prata, right-back (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB
Richard Rodrigues, forward (CRB)
Richard Rodrigues, forward (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB
Gilvan Souza, defender (CRB)
Gilvan Souza, defender (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB
Maykon Douglas, forward (CRB)
Maykon Douglas, forward (CRB) – photo: Disclosure/CRB
Vitor Caetano, goalkeeper (CRB)
Vitor Caetano, goalkeeper (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB
Allan Uch
Allan Ucha, defender (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB
Yago, steering wheel (CRB)
Yago, steering wheel (CRB) – photo: Disclosure/CRB
Bryan Gabriel, left-back (CRB)
Bryan Gabriel, left-back (CRB) – photo: Disclosure/CRB
Vico Duarte, forward (CRB)
Vico Duarte, forward (CRB) – photo: Divulgao/CRB
Renan Bressan, midfielder (Crici
Renan Bressan, midfielder (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao/Cricima
Tiago Marques, forward (Crici
Tiago Marques, forward (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao/Cricima
Lucas Xavier, striker (Crici
Lucas Xavier, forward (Cricima) – photo: Disclosure/Cricima
Maicon, defender (Cruise)
Maicon, defender (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure
Edu, forward (Cruise)
Edu, forward (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure
Pedro Castro, midfielder (Cruise)
Pedro Castro, midfielder (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao
Filipe Machado, midfielder (Cruise)
Filipe Machado, midfielder (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Fernando Neto, midfielder (Cruise)
Fernando Neto, midfielder (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure
jo
Joo Paulo, midfielder (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure
Jailson, goalkeeper (Cruise)
Jailson, goalkeeper (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure
Sydney, defender (Cruise)
Sydney, defender (Cruise) – photo: Disclosure
Marcelo Carne
Marcelo Carn, goalkeeper (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA
Denilson, defender (CSA)
Denilson, defender (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA
Marcel, defender (CSA)
Marcel, defender (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA
Douglas, defender (CSA)
Douglas, defender (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA
Diego Renan, full-back (CSA)
Diego Renan, side (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA
Gabriel Bubniack. goalkeeper (CSA)
Gabriel Bubniack. goalkeeper (CSA) – photo: Disclosure/CSA
Felipe Augusto, forward (CSA)
Felipe Augusto, forward (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA
Dalberto, forward (CSA)
Dalberto, forward (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA
Lucas Marques, right back (CSA)
Lucas Marques, right-back (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA
Lucas Barcelos, striker (CSA)
Lucas Barcelos, forward (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA
Bruno Paulista, steering wheel (CSA)
Bruno Paulista, steering wheel (CSA) – photo: Divulgao/CSA
Nicolas, left-back (Gr
Nicolas, left-back (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao/Grmio
Orejuela, right-back (Gr
Orejuela, right-back (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao/Grmio
Bruno Alves, defender (Gr
Bruno Alves, defender (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao/Grmio
Janderson, striker (Gr
Janderson, forward (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao/Grmio
jo
Joo Victor, defender (Guarani) – photo: Divulgao/Guarani
Madison, steering wheel (Guarani)
Madison, steering wheel (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure/Guarani
Derlan, defender (Guarani)
Derlan, defender (Guarani) – photo: Divulgao/Guarani
Silas, steering wheel (Guarani)
Silas, steering wheel (Guarani) – photo: Divulgao/Guarani
Aylon, striker (Ituano)
Aylon, forward (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano
Glauco, goalkeeper (Ituano)
Glauco, goalkeeper (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano
Calyson, striker (Ituano)
Calyson, forward (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano
Neto Berola, striker (Ituano)
Neto Berola, forward (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano
Cleberson, defender (Ituano)
Cleberson, defender (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano
Roberto, left-back (Ituano)
Roberto, left-back (Ituano) – photo: Divulgao/Ituano
Juninho Manella, forward (Londrina)
Juninho Manella, forward (Londrina) – photo: Disclosure
Vin
Vincius Eutrpio, technician (Londrina) – photo: Disclosure
Ewandro, sock (N
Ewandro, sock (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Wellington, defender (N
Wellington, defender (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Lucas Perri, goalkeeper (N
Lucas Perri, goalkeeper (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure/Nutico
Eduardo Teixeira, midfielder (N
Eduardo Teixeira, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
jo
Joo Paulo, defender (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Isaac, defender (Novorizontino)
Isaque, defender (Novorizontino) – photo: Divulgao/Novorizontino
Walber, defender (Novorizontino)
Walber, defender (Novorizontino) – photo: Divulgao/Novorizontino
Marcinho, midfielder (Novorizontino)
Marcinho, midfielder (Novorizontino) – photo: Divulgao/Novorizontino
Willian Machado, defender (Oper
Willian Machado, defender (Operrio) – photo: Disclosure
Rom
Romrio, left-back (Operrio) – photo: Disclosure
Arnaldo, right-back (Oper
Arnaldo, right-back (Operrio)
Thales Lira, defender (Oper
Thales Lira, defender (Operrio) – photo: Disclosure
Andr
Andr Lima, steering wheel (Operrio) – photo: Divulgao/Operrio
Rafael Massola, midfielder (Oper
Rafael Massola, midfielder (Operrio) – photo: Divulgao/Operrio
Moses
Moiss Ribeiro, steering wheel (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta
Norberto, right-back (Ponte Preta)
Norberto, right-back (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta
Wesley, midfield (Black Bridge)
Wesley, midfield (Ponte Preta) – photo: Disclosure
Matheus Jesus, steering wheel (Ponte Preta)
Matheus Jesus, steering wheel (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta
Peter J
Pedro Junior, forward (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta
Wesley, midfielder (Black Bridge)
Wesley, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta
Guilherme Santos, left-back (Ponte Preta)
Guilherme Santos, left-back (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta
Ded
Ded, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta
L
Lo Santos, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta
Pedro Carrerette, defender (Sampaio Corr
Pedro Carrerette, defender (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao
Nathan Costa, steering wheel (Sampaio Corr
Nathan Costa, steering wheel (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Disclosure
Luiz Paulo, forward (Sampaio Corr
Luiz Paulo, forward (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Disclosure
Van, right side (Sampaio Corr
Van, right side (Sampaio Run) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Run
Thiago Andr
Thiago Andr, forward (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra
Luc
Luco, goalkeeper (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra
Matheus Poletine, goalkeeper (Sampaio Corr
Matheus Poletine, goalkeeper (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra
Ronan, forward (Sampaio Corr
Ronan, forward (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra
Wesley Dias, steering wheel (Sampaio Corr
Wesley Dias, steering wheel (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra
Eron, forward (Sampaio Corr
Eron, forward (Sampaio Run) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Run
Soares, midfielder (Sampaio Corr
Soares, midfielder (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra
Warian, midfielder (Sampaio Corr
Warian, midfielder (Sampaio Run) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Run
V
Vlber Jr., forward (Sampaio Corra) – photo: Divulgao/Sampaio Corra
Nicol
Nicols Watson, steering wheel (Sport) – photo: Divulgao/Sport
Z
Z Ricardo, coach (Vasco) – photo: Disclosure
Yuri Lira, steering wheel (Vasco)
Yuri Lira, steering wheel (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco
Thiago Rodrigues, goalkeeper (Vasco)
Thiago Rodrigues, goalkeeper (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco
Luis Cang
Luis Cang, defender (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco
Edimar, left-back (Vasco)
Edimar, left side (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco
Anderson Concept
Anderson Conceio, defender (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco
Isaac, half (Vasco)
Isaque, half (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco
Wagner, midfielder (Vila Nova)
Wagner, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova
Matheuzinho, forward (Vila Nova)
Matheuzinho, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova

Before Ronaldo’s arrival, Cruzeiro had announced nine signings. They are goalkeeper Jailson (ex-Palmeiras), right-back Par (ex-Santos), defenders Maicon (ex-Al-Nassr, of Saudi Arabia) and Sidnei (ex-Betis, of Spain); midfielders Filipe Machado (ex-Grmio), Pedro Castro (ex-Botafogo), Fernando Neto (ex-Vitria) and Joo Paulo (ex-Atltico-GO); and forward Edu (ex-Brusque).

Right-back Par, however, has already broken the pre-contract after the departure of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. Defender Sydney is also not expected to accept a proposal to renegotiate the bond signed in December. So far, only the arrivals of Toca II of Maicon, Filipe Machado and Edu are confirmed.

How Cruzeiro players spent the last days of vacation

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

why Ron is going to give up shirt 7 to Dudu and how it bothered striker fatigue

Rony wore the jersey 7 in seasons 2020 and 2021, but accepted a change after …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved