Cruzeiro announces Uruguayan coach Paulo Pezzolano for 2022

Cruzeiro announced the young Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano, 38, as his new coach. The coach signed for a season with the possibility of renewal. The disputed professional, who was among the candidates to take over the Uruguayan team, arrives at the club along with assistant coach Martín Varini, physical trainer Gonzalo Álvarez and performance analyst Matias Filippini.

He is already performing at the new club this Tuesday, starting work on restructuring the club. Pezzolano’s main mission will be to move up with Cruzeiro to the first division after two failed attempts, the last under the direction of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, his predecessor.







Cruzeiro announces 38-year-old Uruguayan coach Paulo Pezzolano for current season Photograph:

“Paulo Pezzolano is regarded as one of the best South American coaches of his generation and has recently made his name among the candidates to assume the national team for his country”, emphasized the Minas Gerais club, which also made a point of highlighting its achievements.

“In his career, he achieved unprecedented achievements in the clubs he coached, such as access with Torque-URU in his first year at the club and obtaining the first expressive title in the history of Liverpool-URU, in addition to important classifications with Pachuca-MEX , for the Continental League twice.”

¡Bienvenido, Paulo Pezzolano! Blue Nation, our new coach is here and has already sent a message. If you call: pic.twitter.com/h5dVSMJM8M — Cruise (@Cruise) January 3, 2022

Cruzeiro also has a new football director

Pedro Martins, vice president of competitions at the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF), is the new football director at the club from Minas Gerais. It arrives to replace Alexandre Mattos, who was dismissed by Ronaldo Phenomenon, new manager of the Minas Gerais club. Pedro starts work on Tuesday and the first mission will be to review and even terminate contracts for new reinforcements.

“Cruzeiro announces Pedro Martins as its new Football Director. The professional, graduated in administration and with an MBA from the University of Liverpool, has worked as a manager at Athletico-PR and Queens Park Rangers, in England, in addition to having been CEO of Ferroviária . Pedro is already performing this Tuesday at Toca da Raposa II”, informed the miners.