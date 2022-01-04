Cruzeiro confirms the hiring of Mateus Silva and lends Claudinho to Mirassol for Paulistão | cruise

Cruzeiro announced the hiring of one more reinforcement. This is 26-year-old defender Mateus Silva, who was hired in early December, even before the acquisition of SAF shares by the company led by Ronaldo.

The defender’s announcement is the second in the former striker’s management. The first was forward Waguininho, runner-up in the last Serie B with Coritiba. Both were at Toca da Raposa this Tuesday morning, in the re-introduction of the cast for the pre-season.

Mateus had a contract at the end with Ituano and informed the club that he would not renew for seeking “new challenges” in his career. Last season, the player played 23 games and scored three. He started in the Series C campaign.

1 of 3 Mateus Silva is announced by Cruzeiro — Photo: Publicity Mateus Silva is announced by Cruzeiro — Photo: Disclosure

Mateus SILva is from Ituano base, but he played on loan from São Bento-SP, Imperatriz-MA, Guarani-SC and Criciúma. For the São Paulo team, in total, he played 76 games, scored six goals and provided an assist.

The player arrives in a sector in which Cruzeiro lost parts compared to last season. Defenders Léo Santos, Rhodolfo and Joseph have already left the club. Ramon, who did not agree to readjust his salary for 2022, will not stay either, at first.

Amidst arrivals, departures are also being defined. Midfielder Claudinho will be transferred to Mirassol to compete in the Campeonato Paulista. The information was released by Rádio Itatiaia and confirmed by ge.

The idea is to give more play to the 21-year-old boy, who was hired in 2020 as a promise from Ferroviária-SP, but did not establish himself as the holder of Cruzeiro. He played 42 games, with two goals and two assists.

2 of 3 Claudinho Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Claudinho Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro