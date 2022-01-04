Cruzeiro makes Pedro Martins official football director | cruise

According to a statement made by Cruzeiro, Pedro Martins will be in Belo Horizonte this Tuesday, the day of the re-presentation of the cast for the pre-season. The coach will be Paulo Pezzolano, who has not yet been officially announced.

Graduated in administration and with an MBA from the University of Liverpool, England, Pedro fit the profile that was sought after as a young professional, capable of working with a lower budget and being part of an integrated management in the football department, with different integrated sectors.

For having participated in strategic functions at the São Paulo Federation, at Athletico-PR and at Ferroviária, Pedro is considered an important player at Cruzeiro also to carry out the relationship with football clubs and institutions, in general.

Before, Ronaldo had already informed that Gabriel Lima and Paula André. The first takes care of the financial part of the transition and the second has been responsible for football.

