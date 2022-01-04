Cruzeiro schedules meeting with goalkeeper Fábio to define the idol’s permanence or farewell – Rádio Itatiaia

Abhishek Pratap

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Completing 1000 games with the Cruzeiro shirt is a dream fueled by goalkeeper Fábio for years. Considered the main leader of the squad and the main part of Raposa, the 41-year-old goalkeeper had the renewing of the bond mentioned, but, with the arrival of Ronaldo and his fatigue, he sees the future being uncertain at the club. He, even, did not re-introduce himself with the other companions this Tuesday (4).

According to information given by the Cruzeiro press office, there will be a meeting this Tuesday night between the club and the player to define the situation. The intention is for him to accept yet another salary reduction to follow Uruguay’s coach Paulo Pezzolano’s plans.

Jailson and Fernando Neto

Jailson, also goalkeeper, called in by Alexandre Mattos – the executive would be announced, but ended up being discarded -, also has an uncertain future and will hardly continue in Cruzeiro. He recently said goodbye to Palmeiras.
Like the pair, midfielder Fernando Neto, ex-Vitória, will also meet with the board to renegotiate the terms of the contract signed to be reinforced in 2022.

