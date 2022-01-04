Cruzeiro’s first reinforcement in Ronaldo’s administration is already in Belo Horizonte – 03/01/2022

Striker Waguininho, 31, who played in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship for Coritiba, is very close to being announced as the first reinforcement of Cruzeiro under Ronaldo’s management. Accompanied by businessman Miguel Calluf Neto, the player is already in Belo Horizonte, to undergo medical exams and sign a contract with Fox.

Waguinho lost his relationship with Coritiba at the end of 2021 and did not get the renewal right, despite the interest of the Paraná team, as reported by the UmDois Sports website. At 31 years old, he stood out in the last Serie B, with nine goals scored. During the entire season, Waguininho scored 11 goals.

For 2022, Cruzeiro already has other players signed, even at the time when football was under the baton of Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Alexandre Mattos. Of the nine players announced by the club in December, right-back Pará has already announced that he has signed the contract termination. Defender Sydney was told that he will only stay at Toca da Raposa if he agrees to reduce his salary. The same goes for other names.

Among those hired, at least three names are right in the club’s re-introduction on Tuesday. Defender Maicon, defensive midfielder Machado and forward Edu. The situations of Jailson, Pedro Castro, Fernando Neto and João Paulo remain undefined.