Curitiba reserves 12 Health Units for exclusive care of respiratory symptoms and emergencies; check out locations | Paraná

12 Health Units in Curitiba will act, starting this Tuesday (4), as exclusive service points for respiratory symptoms or emergencies. The temporary change was announced by the Municipal Health Department (SMS) on Monday (3). Check out the list below.

With 260 cases of H3N2, Sesa confirms community transmission in Paraná: ‘Make the vaccination happen’, says secretary

According to the secretariat, the change occurs due to the high demand for Emergency Care Units (UPAs) of people with respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat, fever, nasal congestion, loss of smell or taste.

In an exclusive interview with RPC, Secretary of State for Health Beto Preto confirmed that in the first days of 2022 there was a considerable increase in demand for health facilities for the public to report respiratory problems, mainly in Curitiba and in the northern region of the state.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the increase reflects the population’s relaxation of non-pharmacological protective measures, such as the use of masks and hand hygiene, in addition to the occurrence of meetings, events and get-togethers at the end of the year.

List of units of Curitiba who enter the relocation

Bairro Novo Sanitary District

Bairro Novo Health Unit (Rua Paulo Rio Branco de Macedo, 791, Sítio Cercado)

Santa Cândida Health Unit (Avenida Paraná, 5050, Santa Cândida)

Vila Hauer Health Unit (Rua Waldemar Kost, 650, Hauer)

Trindade II Health Unit (Rua Sebastião Marcos Luiz, 119, Cajuru)

Caiuá Health Unit (Rua Arnaud Ferreira Vellozo, 200, Cidade Industrial de Curitiba)

Ouvidor Pardinho Health Unit (Rua 24 de Maio, 807, Praça Ouvidor Pardinho)

Aurora Health Unit (Rua Theofhilo Mansur, 500, Novo Mundo) and Sagrado Coração Health Unit (Rua Antonio Claudino, 375, Pinheirinho)

Guaíra Health Unit (Rua São Paulo, 1495, Vila Guaíra)

São Braz Health Unit (Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960, São Braz) and Pilarzinho Health Unit (Rua Amauri Lange Silvério, 1251, Pilarzinho)

Monteiro Lobato Health Unit (Rua Olivio José Rosetti, 538, Tatuquara).

Which unit to look for help

According to SMS, the public must look for the unit closest to their home, in their Health District.

During the period of validity of the change, other services of the health units, including vaccination, will be carried out in the other units.

The public can report symptoms, too, through the central (41) 3350-9000. The phone is indicated for mild cases, with suspected flu or Covid-19. Service is provided daily, from 8 am to 8 pm.