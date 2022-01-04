Currency, Feijoadinha, Gambá… the most curious names and surnames of Copinha 2022 | Junior soccer SP cup

Among the more than three thousand players spread across 128 participating clubs, the São Paulo Soccer Junior Soccer Cup not only draws attention for its possible future stars, but also for its unusual names and nicknames.

Among the most curious nicknames are, for example: Feijoadinha (Ibrachina), Pendencies and Urea (Assú), tick (Retro), Pikachu (Taguatinga), Cool (Athletic-GO), Coin and shuttlecock (Andira), Foot and Fury (Goias) Ear (Guarulhos) and Cabanas (Inter de Limeira), among others. Check below the complete list of the most curious names and nicknames of Copinha 2022.

Many of the players, when they move up to the professional team, end up being told to change their nickname and look for a more formal name. However, forward Gabriel Tigrão made it clear that the intention is to keep the nickname throughout his career.

– It’s a nickname that comes from childhood, it’s a big story. My grandmother always dreamed of me giving a tiger in the animal game, she started calling me that and stayed, I liked it – explained the striker, who scored two goals for Botafogo in his debut in Copinha.

Leandro Oliveira Moraes, the currency, Andirá-AC forward, says he earned the nickname when he was still in his childhood.

– When I was a minor I liked to keep coins in my safe, so my aunt called me and took it – said the player.

Copinha continues with the same competition model of the last years. In the first phase, the teams face each other within their respective groups with the two best teams advancing to the second phase. From there, the games will be played in knockout.