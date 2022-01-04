Cyberpunk 2077 to receive expansion, DLCs, mini-games and anime [rumor]

A new round of rumors of cyberpunk 2077 has arrived, and with it comes the possibility that the CD Projekt Red game will receive a slew of cool stuff in what appears to be the company’s attempt to regain lost time and trust.

the possible leak has been shared on 4chan, so all information should be treated as rumours. Anyway, despite not being exactly the most reliable source, when it comes to platform leaks it has already been used by legitimate sources several times. That said, let’s get to the information.

According to the anonymous source, the patch 1.5 of the game will bring the upgrade to the current generation of consoles and will be treated with a kind of relaunch of the title, now called Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition. CDPR would be preparing a live broadcast, scheduled for next month, in which it would reveal the update, the first expansion and an anime inspired by the game.

THE update can bring new features such as a barbershop and a garage, as well as improvements in the characters’ Artificial Intelligence and the addition of a transmog system. The game is yet to undergo a complete rebalancing of the loot system and gain a new user interface.

The developer would also be preparing free DLCs, including four new weapons, customization of the protagonist’s apartment, new jobs and the possibility of restarting the story with the New Game+. In addition, Judy and Panam are also expected to start sending more text messages throughout the plot.

About the first expansion, the leaker says it will take place in Pacifica, being “very big”. According to him, players will be able to explore and do missions in the “Combat Zone”, a place in which they must fight against two new gangs. The new opponents would be the Bozos, “violent psychopathic clowns with a sick sense of humour” and Slaughterhouse, “violent fascist psychopaths”.

According to the leak, this new area “looks very game-inspired STALKER“. One second expansion would be in the early planning stages, but should only be released if the first one is successful.

The leak also claims that cyberpunk 2077 will win one mini game, similarly to Gwent in The Witcher 3. In the futuristic adventure, however, players must enter cyberspace to collect and control monsters in the best JRPG style — with even multiplayer support. The leaker claims to have seen two monsters, one similar to a Reaper and the other similar to an Oni.

Finally, CD Projekt Red is working on the anime Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners, being responsible for the script. The animation is in charge of Studio Trigger, from kill la kill and Darling in the Franxx. The leaker reportedly had access to the anime, which he described as “absolutely insane”, being a “beautiful 2D animation” that reminded him of Akira.