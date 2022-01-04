Dating, Neymar escapes the controversies at a discreet party

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi spent New Year’s Eve apart and it didn’t take long for rumors that they would no longer be together. But Bruney fans can rest assured that the momentary separation has an explanation.







The digital influencer spent the end-of-the-year party separated from her love, as she was working on an event ‘Réveillon SAL 2022’, at Rio Beach Club, in Rio de Janeiro. She stayed with her friend Maíra Brinati, who was with her throughout the week. already the PSG player threw a party at his mansion located in Mangaratiba, in the Costa Verde region.

Romantic, Neymar sent a message to his beloved in a post about the New Year look: ‘Gata’. Beside it included an enchanted emoji. Remember that both spent Christmas together.

Bruna shared with her admirers her wishes for the year that has just started. In the message, she mentions ‘real loves’. “For 2022: health, family in peace, loyal friendships and real loves”, appears in Bruna’s statement, on her website.

This time, Néyveillon was much more discreet compared to previous editions. Even in the costumes, the host changed: he exchanged a silver coat, which he wore in 2020, for shorts, a white shirt studded with crystals and white gold jewelry.

At Neymar’s party, Rodriguinho and his son Gaab played a show, as well as gospel singer Sarah Beatriz, who opened the night with some praise, as well as Alexandre Pires and gabilly, PSG’s ex-affair.

Gil do Vigor was one of the guests at Néyveillon, which also had the couple Gabi Martins and Tierry.

Neymar now has another fun: poker. He has been running a lot of tournaments in his house inviting only close friends.