David Bowie Catalog Sells for $250 Million | Music

The rights to all of David Bowie’s musical works were sold to Warner Chappell Music, the company said on Monday (3), amid a wave of lucrative rock star catalog sales.

Warner Chappell did not release the financial terms of the deal, but the website of “Variety” magazine, which broke the news firsthand, said it exceeded 250 million dollars (BRL 1.4 billion).

They are rights to hundreds of songs spanning Bowie’s six-decade career, including “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Life on Mars?” and “Heroes”, which “changed the trajectory of modern music forever,” said Guy Moot, director of the company in a statement.

“We are immensely proud to have been chosen as the guardians of David Bowie’s heritage, a catalog of what is most revolutionary, influential and enduring in the history of music,” he emphasized.

The announcement came just days before David Bowie’s 75th birthday, on January 8, and nearly six years after his death, on January 10, 2016, after a long battle with cancer.

The sale comes amid a wave of similar deals from rock stars: In December, Bruce Springsteen announced the sale of his music catalog to Sony for about $500 million, and in October, 81-year-old Tina Turner , sold his musical rights to the German group BMG.

Last year, 80-year-old Bob Dylan sold his catalog to Universal Music for about $300 million.