David Bowie has his entire music catalog sold for R$ 1.4 billion the company – 03/01/2022 – Illustrated

The rights to all of David Bowie’s musical works were sold to Warner Chappell Music, the company said on Monday, amid a wave of lucrative rock star catalog sales.

Warner Chappell did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement, but the specialized publication Variety, from the United States, assures that the deal exceeded US$ 250 million, or more than R$ 1.4 billion.

They are rights to hundreds of songs spanning Bowie’s six-decade career, including “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Life on Mars?” and “Heroes”, which “changed the trajectory of modern music forever,” as Guy Moot, the company’s director, said in a statement.

“We are immensely proud to have been chosen as the guardians of David Bowie’s heritage, a catalog of what is most revolutionary, influential and enduring in the history of music,” he emphasized.

The announcement was made just days before David Bowie’s 75th birthday, on January 8, and nearly six years after his death, on January 10, 2016, after dealing with cancer.

The sale comes amid a wave of similar deals from rock stars. In December, Bruce Springsteen announced that he was selling his music catalog to Sony for about $500 million, or R$2.8 billion, and in October, 81-year-old Tina Turner sold her music rights to Sony. German group BMG.

Last year, 80-year-old Bob Dylan sold his catalog to Universal Music for about $300 million, or R$1.5 billion. Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks did the same with most of her band’s back catalogue. Others who sold the rights to their compositions were Paul Simon, Neil Young and Shakira.