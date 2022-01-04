Defender monitored by Galo forwards a deal with Watford, from England

Monitored by Atlético, defender Samir, who works for Udinese, from Italy, has his bags ready for English football. The 27-year-old plays the final details of his trip to England’s Watford. In addition to Galo, the athlete was also in the crosshairs of Palmeiras and Flamengo.

Samir was an indication of the CIGA (Central de Intelligence do Rooster) sector that analyzes the market and the performance of several players in Brazil and the world.

Samir started at Flamengo and was one of the targets of Galo to make up for a possible absence of Junior Alonso, who should be negotiated with Russian football. The club alvinegro has an extensive list of names that are considered replacement parts for a future sale of Alonso to Krasnodar, Russia.

In addition to Samir, the club looks to Godín, from Cagliari, Emanuel Mammana, from Zenit (he is on loan at Sochi), Felipe, from Atlético de Madrid, Nino, from Fluminense, and Léo Ortiz, from Bragantino.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.