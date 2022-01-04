Demon’s Souls Remake Graphic made FromSoftware insecure with Elden Ring

The development team of Elden Ring, the long-awaited title of FromSoftware, would have felt pressure to deliver a product with neat look when the game comes out in February of this year. The reason would be the excellent graphics achieved by BluePoint in remake of demon’s souls for PlayStation 5.

In an interview with Edge magazine, Hidetaka Miyazaki, designer at FromSoftware and director of Elden Ring, explained that his company usually works with a priority list. In this listing, it appears the charts are not always near the top.

“Graphic fidelity is not something we have a high priority,” explained the director. “What we ask for the graphics depends on the systems and requirements of the game itself, and this is less prioritized compared to the other elements in development.”

For comparison purposes, for example, the excellent look of demon’s souls helped a lot to make the experience memorable. However, BluePoint erred in some elements that would probably be simple to solve in the exclusive PS5 remake, like the game’s camera and the unnecessarily complex and complicated maps to navigate.

Taking into account that Elden Ring will be a release for multiple platforms, including some from the past generation, the FromSoftware developers’ train of thought really makes sense. Also, the idea of ​​having the graphics serve a supporting role for other game elements and systems sounds like a good bet.