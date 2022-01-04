Demon’s Souls remake put pressure on the Elden Ring graphics team

Miyazaki says they are working hard on this issue, although it is not a priority.

Since it was introduced, Elden Ring’s graphics are a debate among gamers. Anyone who follows the games from From Software and Hidetaka Miyazaki, knows that graphics were never his priorities, and he confirms this himself in an interview. Still, the president of From Software says that “(Elden Ring’s) graphics team felt more pressure than anyone else” when compared to the remake of Demon’s Souls, a game developed by Blue Point and exclusive to PlayStation 5.

“And not just with Elden Ring, but with all the games we create. Graphics fidelity is not something we put high priority on. other elements of development,” says Miyazaki.

From Software’s head goes on to say that when it comes to that, he always defends his teams responsible for the game’s graphics, because Miyazaki knows “how extremely hard they work”. “And they worked extremely hard on Elden Ring. Our graphics and systems team and our programmers worked hard to put in new features to create the most beautiful game we’ve ever made.”

Hidetaka Miyazaki has already made it clear that he doesn’t play his games, and it would be no different with the remake of Demon’s Souls. “I wasn’t directly involved (in production) and I didn’t play the Demon’s remake. But that’s because I just don’t like playing the games I’ve made in the past,” he explains. “It brings a lot of old emotions, a lot of old memories, and it gets heavy and makes you lose the will to play.



Even without playing, he says he was happy to see the game that started it all getting a new treatment for the new generation. “It was an old game, so seeing it redone like that and having new players playing was something that obviously made me very happy,” expresses Miyazaki. The From Software leader also says that he liked the news that Blue Point brought to his game and that they were things that the production team at the time did not even consider.

The graphic difference between Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro is notable, so we can expect some evolution of the same level in the graphics engine used. Elden Ring arrives on February 25th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

