Deolane Bezerra pulls on white thong while she poses for photos

Deolane Calf, widow of MC Kevin, made the mood on social media heat up in recent days, after sharing a sequence of bold photos in his Instagram. At the time, she was wearing a G-string bikini and tugged on her panties while posing for the clicks, playing with the internet users’ imagination.

In addition to the white piece, Deolane wore stylish sunglasses by the brand Dolce & Gabbana, valued at US$ 1240, the equivalent of R$ 6,900 at the current price. Oozing beauty and style, the lawyer did not skimp on sensuality and luxury. The record was made in a paradisiacal setting, where the famous spent the year-end festivities. In the caption, she wrote: “That’s about it and it’s okay”.

On the social network, where it has millions of followers, the widow received the affection of the fans through numerous compliments and exciting messages, left by admirers in the post comments. There, even, the post was the target of more than 739 thousand likes.

Among the compliments, Deolane Bezerra was called “Wonderful”, “Beautiful”, and “Gorgeous”. Other fans also praised the influencer’s body. “What a top belly”, “Perfect body”, “Without a doubt the most beautiful, top body, very stylish”, were some of the messages she received.

Deolane Bezerra and her fame

2021 was quite a year for Deolane Bezerra. Despite the tragic death of her fiance, MC Kevin, it was precisely from this that she gained prominence in the media and became famous, accumulating millions of fans on social networks. In conversation with the magazine Quem, the funkeiro’s widow said she was very surprised when she started to receive affection and admiration from the public.

“I don’t even know how I became this whole phenomenon. Did not expect. I fell in favor of the people in a true, honest and above all, exposing my feelings. I feel flattered. I never planned on being a successful digital influencer. After all, when Kevin was alive, I always let his star shine and kept me backstage. He was the artist. Unfortunately, he’s gone. The Brazilian audience hugged me and I’m enjoying it. Nothing was expected, but it happened”, she said.

Asked about what’s the secret to being so successful on the internet, Deolane said that from the beginning she always tried to be herself. “It’s very me. I don’t hide anything. I film my daily life, my routine of life, without any censorship.”, she stated. Sometimes they try to censor me, but they can’t. I’m the same Deolane from the networks at home. I always try to bring joy to my fans. When I’m sad, I don’t even record anything”, added Deolane.

