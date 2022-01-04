Deputy suspected of diverting public funds draws money to his voters; watch

BRASÍLIA — Federal deputy Josimar Maranhãozinho (PL), the target of a Federal Police operation investigating the misuse of public funds, held a live broadcast on social networks in December to raffle cash prizes.

Along with his wife, Deputy Dentinha (PL), the pre-candidate for the government of Maranhão distributed around R$50 thousand, in prizes ranging from R$500 to R$2 thousand.

To participate in the draw, the interested party sent a message on the deputy’s social networks, with the deputy’s full name, telephone number and the city where he lives. Along the “live”, Maranhãozinho and Dentinha removed papers from a basket and then announced the winner.

According to the lawmakers, the money came from donations, from what they called “partners”, who, according to them, were mayors of cities in Maranhão, businessmen and state pre-candidates.

With a Santa Claus doll, a lighted tree and an audience in the background, Maranhãozinho, who is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), presented a video before starting the draw. The recording showed alleged feats of the deputy in the state, such as the inauguration of an event square in Monção.

During the investigation that reached Maranhãozinho, the Federal Police recorded the deputy handling a cash box and handing it to an unknown man. According to the PF, the amount is part of a scheme to divert resources from parliamentary amendments. In the recording, Maranhaozinho even said that there was R$250 thousand in the box.