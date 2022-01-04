Diagnosed with bacterial pneumonia, patient awaits regulation to start treatment – Acorda Cidade

Published on 01/04/2022 06:11.

The patient is admitted to the polyclinic of the George Américo complex using an oxygen balloon.

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade | George Americo’s Polyclinic

Gabriel Gonçalves

Hospitalized since last Tuesday (28) at the polyclinic of the George Américo complex in Feira de Santana, Rosângela da Anunciação Santos, 50, was diagnosed with bacterial pneumonia and needs to be transferred to a hospital for treatment to begin.

In an interview with Acorda Cidade, Rosângela’s sister-in-law, Adriana Rocha Reis, informed that the patient during this period, who is hospitalized, had some crises, which worsened her health condition.

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade

“Rosângela was admitted here at the Polyclinic around 1 am on Tuesday, feeling tired, she took the x-ray and found a bacteria in the lung, which is a type of bacterial pneumonia and since that day, she has been having crises and remains only in the oxygen balloon. Just from yesterday to today, she had five crises, and when we went to look at the regulation situation, it informed her that her condition was stable, but today in the crisis she had, the doctor has already changed this report and informed that she needs to be sent to an ICU as soon as possible, but so far we are waiting here”, she reported.

According to Adriana, Rosângela already had asthma problems, but this was the first time that the condition had evolved.

“This is the first time that has happened, because she already has a problem with asthma, but it was never like that. In the last crisis she actually had, she even passed out and the doctors put her in the oxygen balloon. The clinical doctors were saying that her condition was stable, but we knew it wasn’t, so the team here says that it is not their responsibility to carry out the transfer, that it depends on a place in the hospital for her to be transferred. Rosângela was already feeling severe pain in her back. coughing a lot, shortness of breath, if you take oxygen, you can’t breathe, you have to stay that way,” he lamented.

Acorda Cidade contacted the Regulation Center of the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab), and the following note was sent:

The State Regulation Center serves all 417 municipalities in Bahia and its role is to seek the necessary resources for patients in the region itself, and if they do not exist, they are transferred from the region. The demands include evaluations with specialists, exams, surgical procedures and vacancies in more complex units, such as the ICU. Per day, the State Regulation Center receives, on average, 150 requests for adult ICU, 30 for pediatric ICU, 25 for neonatal ICU and five preliminary injunctions, not counting other requests for examinations, evaluations and hospitalizations of other types.

The transfer of a patient basically depends on the quality of the medical report that the unit puts in the system, the bed/resource availability for the patient’s profile and, of course, its severity. These elements are analyzed by regulatory and hierarchical physicians, which is popularly called the “regulation queue”, but it is dynamic and updated at least twice a day. In the case of ICUs, vacancies are recruited every 6 hours.

To assess the patient, the units carry out the risk classification. It is a tool used in urgent and emergency services, aimed at evaluating and identifying patients who need priority care, according to clinical severity, risk potential, health problems or degree of suffering. The units follow international protocols, such as the Manchester Protocol, which classifies the patient as Emergency (Red), Very Urgent (Orange), Urgent (Yellow), Little Urgent (Green) and Not Urgent (Blue).

There is an ongoing effort to reduce the average service time, especially with the opening of new beds and services. The average service time for various requests (exams, expert evaluations, clinical hospitalization and surgical procedure) is two days.

In the case of the patient in particular, the State Regulation Center is looking for a unit that can meet her profile.

Another patient who is also awaiting regulation is the elderly Emerson Trabuco de Lázaro, 74 years old, who is hospitalized at the Rua Nova neighborhood polyclinic.

According to family members, the patient was admitted to the unit around 3:30 pm yesterday (2) with an onset of heart attack.

“We are in need of this support, Mr. Emerson has already been transferred to a semi-ICU, but he is still awaiting regulation. We know that unfortunately this regulation system takes time, but here we are asking for this support, because his situation is not very good there. at the Polyclinic. The heartbeats of the heart are getting weaker, that’s why we urgently ask for this regulation to transfer the patient to another hospital”, concluded Joel Conceição.

With information from reporter Ed Santos of Acorda Cidade