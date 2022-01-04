Did the actor change? Character is unrecognizable in season 4

Since it debuted on Netflix, on the last day of 2021, the fourth season of Cobra Kai has been making waves for a variety of reasons. First, the return of Terry Silver, classic Karate Kid villain; second, the unions and new characters (like Kenny) arriving in time for the regional karate tournament in the valley. Another aspect that drew attention was the drastic change in one of the characters. After all, was there a change of actor in the background on the part of the production?

The text below has spoilers of Cobra Kai’s Season 4, proceed only if you’re up to date with the series or if you don’t mind!

One of the characters that stands out in this 4th season of Cobra Kai is Anthony LaRusso, who was previously a mere supporting role on screen. In the new episodes, he is central to the arc of Kenny, the newest member of the Cobra Kai dojo. Daniel-San’s son starts to bully the boy, which motivates him to go after the fight as a means of defense. After an initial conflict with sensei John Kreese, he is taken in by Robby Keene, who takes over as his mentor.

However, many fans may be wondering: is this the same actor who has played Anthony LaRusso since the first season of Cobra Kai? The answer is simple and straightforward: yes. Griffin Santopietro was 12 years old when he joined the series and is now 16. The boy, as is common in his age, underwent natural growth changes during his adolescence, which includes a new haircut.

Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro), before and after on Cobra Kai. Image: Netflix

However, Anthony LaRusso’s most drastic change in Cobra Kai is in his bully behavior. The boy basically repeats the bullying that his father, Daniel, suffered in the first Karate Kid. There’s even a scene similar to when Daniel goes to the Halloween party and is attacked by Johnny and his gang. In Cobra Kai, Kenny is tricked by LaRusso a few times to embarrass himself in front of his classmates.

Anthony LaRusso even tries some apologies, but it’s too late: Kenny’s (so far, very well justified) hatred consumes him completely. In the last episode of Season 4, the Cobra Kai member guarantees that he will make “LaPusso’s” life hell. Will Daniel-San’s son now be interested in learning karate?

