Dispute in the air: Anatel and Embraer to investigate whether 5G hinders airport operations

BRASÍLIA — The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer will carry out a detailed study on the possibility of 5G, the fifth generation of mobile telephony, interfering with aircraft navigation systems in the country.

This suspicion is causing a headache for regulators, telephone companies and airlines around the world. The risk, according to experts, is an eventual interference of the 5G signal in the approach systems of aircraft at airports, which could reduce the safety of operations, particularly landings guided by devices.

See which ones: Anatel has already approved almost 50 smartphones for 5G, the ultra-fast internet

The concern is with the altimeters that operate by radio in aircraft and that use frequencies close to 5G. This is equipment that calculates the exact distance of the plane from the ground, especially used in instrument landing operations, when the pilot does not have full visibility of the runway, in order to avoid accidents and collisions. Frequencies are like avenues through which data travels.

The yellow light was turned on in the US, with doubts raised by airlines and aircraft manufacturers. But, as there are differences between countries, it is necessary to carry out tests according to local realities. After clashes with airlines, the phone operators agreed to postpone the deployment of a new 5G band in the US for two weeks.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Samsung has the S21 Ultra 5G. Model costs from R$ 7,199.10 and is suitable for the new frequency of the standalone 5G Photo: Disclosure Apple’s iPhone 13 5G is suitable for the new 3.5 GHZ frequency of the 5G and starts at R$ 6,299 Photo: Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, starting at R$ 11.5 thousand. Model will work on the new standalone 5G network Photo: Disclosure The iPhone 12 is enabled for the new standalone 5G network (at 3.5 GHz) Photo: Disclosure The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, from Samsung, is suitable for the new standalone frequency (at 3.5 GHz) of the 5G and starts at R$ 6,299 Photo: Disclosure The Realme 8 5G, priced from R$ 1,599, will work on the future standalone 5G network (at 3.5 GHz), says company Photo: Disclosure The Chinese Realme has the GTME 5G model, starting at R$ 3,699. Model is enabled on the new standalone 5G frequency (at 3.5 GHz) Photo: Disclosure The Motorola Edge 20 5G, starting at R$ 3,999, is now able to run on the new standalone 5G frequency (at 3.5 GHz) Photo: Disclosure The Xiaomi11 Lite 5G NE model has the frequency of the new standalone 5G network (3.5 GHz) and costs from R$ 3,679.99 Photo: Disclosure

Embraer will provide planes and runways for tests supervised by Anatel technicians, which will be carried out throughout this year. There is still no defined date for the start of the evaluations. Sources say they should start “in the coming weeks”, but Anatel has not even given a forecast on when the first results may be known, as these depend on the evolution of the data collected.

Nearby frequencies

The studies carried out by the regulatory body of the Brazilian telecommunications sector, however, should not interfere with the schedule for the implementation of 5G mobile networks in the country, whose operation is expected to start by the end of the first half of 2022 in all capitals.

This is due to the characteristics of the radio frequency bands chosen for 5G in the country, which were auctioned by the government in November last year, evaluate technicians involved in the matter.

The suspicion of 5G interference in the altimeters would occur in the 3.5 GHz band, considered the main one for the commercial operation of the new technology, which promises mobile internet much faster than the current 4G. Technically, this band is called the C-Band.

In the US, the supposed interference would have a greater chance of happening because of the bandwidth adopted for the 5G C Band in that country, which goes up to 3.98 GHz. This is quite close to the frequency of altimeters, which operate between 4.2 GHz and 4.4 GHz.

for 2022: Ultra-fast cell phone, which takes a photo with a resolution of 200 Mega and identifies diseases

In Brazil, operators are licensed to operate only up to the 3.7 GHz band. In other words, there would be a greater security band, which would reduce the risk of interference on aircraft.

— This greater distance in frequency in Brazil, called the guard band, brings better conditions for coexistence and less risk of interference in the Brazilian territory — said Moisés Moreira, Anatel’s advisor and president of the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for the Problems of Interference.

In the US, given the concerns raised by Boeing and Airbus, the two largest aircraft manufacturers in the world, airlines and regulatory bodies such as the American civil aviation agency, the FAA, the operation of 5G in areas close to airports will be delayed by up to six months for more studies.

Sensory Experiences: See what the game industry is preparing to ride the 5G wave

An aviation industry analysis says interference can affect hundreds of thousands of flights each year in the US, delaying landings or causing planes to be hijacked.

France has some limits for 5G operations in place at 17 airports where pilots have less visibility during landing. In Japan, there are restrictions on the use of the technology in commercial aircraft approach areas.

In search of solutions

In Brazil, in addition to evaluating the possible possibility of interference between frequencies, the study will analyze possible measures to mitigate risks and maintain both mobile networks and air operations. Air sector technicians emphasize that it is necessary to have total security for airport operations. Even though the risks in Brazil are smaller, they need to be studied.

Are you going to invest in the Stock Exchange? Discover the 23 shares that should pay the most dividends in 2022

Embraer informed that it has collaborated with the competent aeronautical authorities and guided its operators to guarantee the highest level of safety in the operation of aircraft in this scenario. “It is important to highlight that we are in continuous cooperation with Anatel and that the problem in question applies only to operations in the North American territory”, says a note from the manufacturer.

When contacted, the Brazilian Association of Airlines (Abear) stated that it is attentive to the information and that it made itself available to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) to contribute with studies and analysis of possible impacts in Brazil.

Anac said that it monitors the matter closely and that it has been helping Anatel in the work of coexistence between future 5G bands and aeronautical radars.

Sought out, Boeing sent a set of notes from the FAA and Airlines for America, which brings together American airlines. In them, the US regulator says it is working with phone companies to find a solution, but warns that it could restrict 5G operations in areas at risk of interference. Airbus did not respond.