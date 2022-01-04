Dividends: Bradespar (BRAP4), Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4) may offer higher yields in 2022, says Economatica

The year hasn’t even started, but investors are already on the lookout to find out which companies should pay the highest dividends to their shareholders in 2022. According to a study by Economatica, Bradespar’s common and preferred shares (BRAP3;BRAP4), Metalúrgica Gerdau’s PNs ( GOAU4), Petrobras ONs (PETR3) and Vale (VALE3) are among the candidates.

Bradespar has what it takes to be the stock with the best dividend yield (DY) for 2022, according to Economatica. In 2020, its profit totaled BRL 1.467 billion and, in the nine months of 2021, it jumped to BRL 5.118 billion, an increase of 248.9%. The share in 2021 paid its shareholder with dividends and JCP’s with 19.14% of DY.

“Considering that the company in 2021 consolidates profit higher than in 2020 and that it maintains the policy of distributing dividends in 2022 equivalent to that of 2021, the projected DY for the year 2021 is 44.53%. The median of the DY in the last five years until December 2021 is 6.57%, which indicates that the DY projected for 2022 and the value registered in 2021 is higher than the median”, wrote Economática.

The other companies that complete the list also saw their profits jump considerably compared to what was already measured in 2020 (still lacking the release of fourth quarter results) against 2020. Vale and Petrobras, for example, had profits in nine months of 2021, respectively, 240.20% and 957.5% higher than reported in 2020.

“We must emphasize that the dividend yield in the year 2022 it may be higher than in 2021, even with profits equal to or higher in 2021 compared to the year 2020, due to the high devaluation of some assets in the market in the year 2021″, says Economatica.

“We remember that in the calculation, the denominator is the share price and if it devalues, the result, even keeping the volume of dividends, will be higher.”

Electricity companies should be highlighted among dividend payers

In 2022, electricity companies should continue to be highlighted among the companies that most distribute earnings. These companies don’t necessarily have the yields higher, but have a greater number of representatives on the list – of the 23 shares, five are from this sector.

Copel’s preferred shares (CPLE6), in the ranking of Economatica, take sixth place, with the projection of distributing 18.67% of their total value to shareholders. The common shares of the same company are in eighth place, with yield forecast of 15.61%. CPFL’s ON shares (CPFE3), Taesa’s unitary shares (TAEE11) and Cemig’s preferred shares (CMIG4) close the sector’s list.

Second, the mining and steel sector is represented in the list by the preferred shares of Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4), the aforementioned Vale and by the preferred shares of type A of Usiminas (USIM5).

Another eight segments have a representative each. Check out the full table:

Action DY Designed for 2022 DY average of last five years Profit 9 months 2021 vs 2020 Bradespar ON (BRAP3) 44.53% 6.57% 248.90% Bradespar PN (BRAP4) 42.69% 2.16% 248.90% Met. Gerdau PN (GOAU4) 20.39% 4.14% 346.50% Petrobras PN (PETR4) 19.87% 4.89% 957.50% Voucher ON (VALUE3) 18.77% 9.12% 240.20% Copel GNP (CPLE6) 18.67% 1.48% 16.90% Petrobras ON (PETR3) 18.41% 9.25% 957.50% Copel ON (CPLE3) 17.86% 17.10% 16.90% Unipair GNP (UNIP6) 14.96% 1.42% 253.80% CPFL ON (CPFE3) 13.80% 7.40% -5.10% Lavvi ON (LAVV3) 13.10% 7.11% 63.80% Qualicorp ON (QUAL3) 12.96% 0 -19.60% Marfrig ON (MRFG3) 12.93% 0 11.80% Even ON (EVEN3) 12.61% 13.06% 1190.20% Taesa UNIT (TAEE11) 12.38% 3.60% -20.90% Portobello ON (PTBL3) 11.70% 1.89% 25.80% Gerdau PN (GGBR4) 11.26% 7.12% 404.90% Banrisul GNP (BRSR6) 10.70% 9.38% -3.7% Cemig PN (CMIG4) 10.44% 3.16% -2.6% Dexco ON (DXCO3) 10.42% 6.19% 152.20% Grendene ON (GRND3) 10.01% 3.08% -8.60% B3 ON (B3SA3) 9.95% 0.52% -12.70% PNA plants (USIM5) 9.40% 0.00% 890.20%

Source: Economatica

The survey considered factors such as the profits of 2020 and 2021 (this one in the first nine months had to represent at least 75% of what was registered a year before), the distribution of earnings in the past and the financial volume of stock trading (which has to more than R$ 5 million per day), to define some strong candidates for the list.

