Djokovic is released to play Australian Open even without being vaccinated – 01/04/2022

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic traveled today (4) to the Australian city of Melbourne to dispute the Australian Open. As he himself declared on social media, the local government granted him ‘exceptional permission’ to play in the first major tournament of 2022 without presenting proof of vaccination against covid-19.

Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open has been discussed for weeks. The organization of the tournament requires all participants to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but the Serb claims to have received an exception.

“I spent fantastic days with my family during the break [da temporada] and now I’m going to Australia with a permission of exception,” wrote Djokovic on social media.

The Australian Open justified the “medical exception” granted to the player in an official statement published today (4). “Djokovic requested a medical exception that was passed after a rigorous process that involved two separate panels of experts,” the note says. The decision to let the Serb into the country was taken jointly with an agency of the Australian Ministry of Health.

Australian officials had reiterated in recent days that Djokovic would only enter the country if he could prove he had been vaccinated. It was precisely this demand that made the Serb give up playing in the ATP Cup, which is being played in Australia. However, he gained release even without proof.

Australia’s protocol provides for exceptions for the entry of unvaccinated people into the country in cases, for example, if the person has an acute medical condition that prevents vaccination, or has had a serious reaction after the first dose, or has recently contracted the virus and because of that, not having had enough time to complete the vaccination schedule, among other specific cases. Nor Djokovic nor australian Open, however, goes into detail about the reason for the exception.

Novak Djokovic’s erratic stance on the pandemic in general and vaccines in particular is no secret. Also in 2020, his wife Jelena was blocked on social media to disseminate misinformation about vaccination; months later, the Serb hosted a tennis tournament when the entire ATP circuit was disrupted by the pandemic, which resulted in several players testing positive for covid-19, including Djokovic himself. He recently insisted that denying the vaccine “is everyone’s right”, ignoring the fact that immunization is a collective pact that only works if it involves the whole of society, not just a part of it.

The covid-19 vaccine, as is consensus among experts, has been the main factor in reducing deaths from the disease worldwide. More than 5.4 million people have been victims of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 600 thousand in Brazil.

Djokovic is the current leader of the ATP singles world ranking and in 2021 he won the Australian Open, the tournament in which he has the best results. In this edition he could win the 21st Grand Slam title in his career and thus surpass Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as the biggest winner.