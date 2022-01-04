Doctor from Bolsonaro arrives at hospital in SP | São Paulo

President Jair Bolsonaro’s doctor, surgeon Antônio Luiz Macedo, arrived at the Vila Nova Star hospital, in the South Zone of São Paulo, this Tuesday morning (4).

Macedo operated on Bolsonaro after the stab wound in September 2018 and has followed the evolution of the case since then. The specialist was in the Bahamas and was waiting for a plane to return to Brazil.

On Monday morning (3), Macedo even commented that, due to the president’s clinical condition, it would not be the case to perform a new surgery.

However, in a post on social media after being hospitalized, the president himself commented on the possibility of performing the procedure.

At the end of the afternoon, in a bulletin released by the hospital, the medical team stated that there was still no definition regarding the surgery.

In the text, the hospital reported that the president had shown “clinical improvement after passing the nasogastric tube, evolving without fever or abdominal pain”.

Also according to the bulletin, “the patient took a short walk down the hospital corridor and remains in clinical treatment. There is still no definitive assessment as to the need for surgical intervention”.

Bolsonaro was on vacation in Santa Catarina and was taken to São Paulo at dawn on Monday (3). This Sunday morning (2), the president piloted a watercraft on the coast of Santa Catarina.

“I started to feel sick after lunch on Sunday. I arrived at the hospital at 3:00 am today. They put me in a nasogastric tube. More tests will be done for possible surgery for internal obstruction in the abdominal region,” Bolsonaro published on the social network.

Shortly after the president was admitted to the hospital, the Special Secretariat for Communication of the Presidency (Secom) informed in a note that Bolsonaro was fine.

“The Special Secretariat for Social Communication (Secom) informs that the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, after feeling an abdominal discomfort, was admitted to the Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, in the early hours of this Monday (3), for the performance Secom also informs that the President is doing well and that more details will be released later, after updating the medical report”, informed the President.

The president’s visit to the coast of Santa Catarina was marked by motorcycle rides, watercraft, haircuts, a game at Mega da Virada, dinner in a pizzeria and even a visit to a park where he performed as a pilot after a theme show.

The vacation routine drew criticism from the president for not having interrupted the recess to monitor the situation in Bahia, hit by heavy rains.

Since being stabbed to death during the 2018 election campaign, Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries as a result of the episode.

He also had two other procedures unrelated to the wound: removal of a bladder stone and a vasectomy.

In July, the president had to be hospitalized for persistent hiccups.