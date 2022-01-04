Doctor from Bolsonaro rules out the need for surgery after evaluation

First lady shared a photo on Tuesday that shows the president walking down a hospital corridor; he still uses a nasogastric tube, but he is responding well to clinical treatment

Reproduction / Instagram Michelle Bolsonaro Bolsonaro underwent a series of tests and was diagnosed with intestinal subocclusion, but was awaiting the arrival of doctor Antônio Macedo



The president Jair Bolsonaro you won’t need to undergo a bowel surgery. The procedure was ruled out by Dr. Antônio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo, who arrived at the Vila Nova Star Hospital around 6:10 am this Tuesday, 4. He was on vacation in the Bahamas, but had to return in a hurry to assess his health. of the politician. THE Young pan, the specialist said that, for now, the possibility of surgery is ruled out. The assessment is that the president is responding well to clinical treatment for intestinal obstruction. Bolsonaro has been hospitalized since dawn on Monday, when he was admitted to the Vila Nova Star Hospital, located in the south of São Paulo, after feeling abdominal pain. He underwent exams and was diagnosed with intestinal subocclusion, but awaited the arrival of Antônio Macedo to analyze his health.

In a note released this Tuesday morning, the Special Secretariat for Social Communication (Secom) stated that “the intestinal subocclusion of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, was dissolved, with no indication for surgery.” Also according to the statement, the president is in satisfactory evolution and should start a liquid diet. Previously, the trustee was using a nasogastric tube. So far, there is still no forecast for an increase. the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, shared a photo of Bolsonaro on Instagram this Tuesday. In the image, the president is shown walking down a hospital corridor, using a probe and taking an IV.

*With information from Beatriz Manfredini