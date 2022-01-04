Dollar rises 1.56% in the 1st trading session of the year, to R$ 5.663; Scholarship retreats – 03/01/2022

The commercial dollar rose 1.56% today and ended the first trading session of the year quoted at R$5.663 on sale. Investors took profits after the currency registered heavy losses in the last session of last year, and reacted to news of the new hospitalization of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for an intestinal obstruction. Abroad, the focus remains on the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), dropped 0.86%, and closed at 103,921.59 points, the lowest level since December 1st (100,774 points).

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Focus on omicron

Alexandre Netto, head of foreign exchange at Acqua-Vero Investimentos, told Reuters that this increase was “a reflection of the strong devaluation of the dollar against the real in the previous session”, with “some agents taking profits, others taking a position in a lower dollar “.

The US currency closed on December 30th down 2.06%, to R$5.576, the sharpest daily loss since August 24th (-2.25%).

The international focus was on the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, as countries around the world record record numbers of covid-19 infections.

Deaths from the disease, however, have not advanced at the same rate as confirmed cases, which brings some hope that the new variant is less lethal.

President Jair Bolsonaro and the national situation

In Brazil, investors monitored news about the state of health of the president, who has been hospitalized at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo, since dawn. According to the medical report, Bolsonaro will undergo exams and is not expected to be discharged.

This, according to Netto, “generates noise in the market”.

The Brazilian fiscal situation — a topic that should return to dominate the attention of investors in 2022, sharing the spotlight with the presidential race — was also on the radar this Monday.

Despite the improvement in recent fiscal data, with the Brazilian consolidated public sector posting a higher-than-expected primary surplus in November, “the greatest weakness on this front concerns the pressure for more permanent spending, which, in an election year, tends to be intensified,” said in a morning note Victor Beyruti, an economist at Guide Investimentos.

Public servants of various categories decided at the end of last year to promote days of stoppage of activities in January and to evaluate the carrying out of a general strike in protest for the lack of a salary adjustment policy in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Its mobilization comes after the Union has already managed, through the PEC dos Precatórios, to open fiscal space for more expenses with financial assistance to the population. The government’s new income transfer program, Auxílio Brasil, was set at 400 reais per family.

In 2021, the dollar rose 7.46%, the fifth consecutive year of appreciation.

*With Reuters