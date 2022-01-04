Doria creates decree that obliges public servant to prove vaccination

All the State public servants must present proof of vaccination complete against covid-19, according to the decree signed by Governor João Doria. The measure is mandatory for about 570 thousand active professionals in direct and indirect administration bodies of the State of São Paulo and must be complied with by next Sunday (9).

The decree that makes proof of vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory will be published in this Tuesday (4) edition of State Official Gazette. The proof will only be required in cases where the professional presents a medical certificate with some contraindication in relation to the vaccine.

The documents must be sent to Organs sectorial human resources bodies by electronic means. Anyone who fails to comply with the deadline established in the decree will be subject to the determination of any disciplinary responsibility in internal administrative processes.







Governor João Doria (PSDB). Photo: Reproduction / Estadão

Anyone who does not present the documentation may be subject to penalties provided for in the Statute of Public Servants of the State (state law 10.261/68), in the Disciplinary Regulation of the Military Police (complementary state law 893/01) and also in the internal rules and codes of conduct of public companies, foundations and state autarchies.

According to the state government, other complementary rules may also be edited according to the needs of each State Secretariat or indirect administration bodies.