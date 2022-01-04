Douglas Souza denies going to the BBB and says he came back to take care of his mental health – 03/01/2022

The Brazilian volleyball player Douglas Souza denied today (3) that he will participate in the next edition of the BBB, which he said several times is a dream in his life. The athlete, who is accused by an Italian club of leaving the team without warning and returning to Brazil, claimed that he did it to take care of his mental health.

“I saw yesterday (2) that my name is confirmed on several lists by the BBB. It’s a lie. As I told you about a month ago, when I was returning from Italy, I came back to take care of my mental health and not (to) go to the BBB,” he stated on Twitter.

Then Douglas said he would soon begin preparations for the next season, which will start in August. “From this month onwards I will focus a lot on my physical preparation for the next season to fly back. Playing in Brazil”, he detailed.

Douglas left Vibo Valentia in the Calabria region of Italy after just three months in Europe in early December. At the time, his press office stated that he had terminated his contract with the Italian club, which was denied by the team.

“Today, Vibo Valentia learned that the athlete Douglas Souza left the city and his teammates without any authorization and justification. The club, deeply disappointed by the athlete’s inexplicable behavior, will evaluate all actions to protect the club’s interests” said the team In this ocasion.

As Douglas did not give a detailed explanation of the reasons that made him suddenly quit his job, which is very rare in volleyball and absolutely frowned upon, the volleyball community understood that the decision could be linked to a supposed invitation to participate. of the BBB.

In July, Galvão Bueno even suggested the BBB to Douglas in an interview and the player showed great interest. “Call me, for God’s sake! I’m ready. BBB22, here I come,” he said. Afterwards, Boninho, director of the program, posted on social networks that he supported the idea.