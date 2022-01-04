Douglas Souza denies he will be on the reality show

After much speculation, Douglas Souza put an end to the rumor that he would participate in BBB 22.

In a post on his Twitter this Monday afternoon, the volleyball player said that the information pointing to him as a participant in the reality show were lies.

“Love, let’s go, I saw yesterday that my name is confirmed in boo lists for the BBB, it’s a lie”, he wrote on the social network.

In another tweet, Souza explained that he will focus on training to return to playing next season.

The player’s name was one of the most quoted to be in the next edition of BBB, especially after the athlete was accused by an Italian club of having abandoned the volleyball team in which he played. According to what was reported, he would have left without notifying the team and returned to Brazil.

Souza claimed that he did this to “take care of mental health”, and not to participate in Big Brother Brasil 2022.