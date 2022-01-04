Dudu will once again be the 7th of Palmeiras

(Photo: Divulgation/Ag. Palmeiras)

Forward Dudu will again be the number 7 of Palmeiras. The athlete wore the 4+3 on his return to the Greatest National Champion, but will finally be able to stamp the number he immortalized during his first time at the club again. With that, Ron will use 10. The information was released by the ‘ge’.

When he returned to Alviverde, the striker could not use the old numbering for two reasons. The first is that, at the time, it already had an owner. The second, and most important, is related to Libertadores, as athletes could not change their numbers throughout the tournament.

So, the player opted for the 4+3, alluding to the 7 that was on Ron’s back. However, for 2022, Dudu, after asking for it, will be able to stamp the old number on his shirt again, while his teammate receives shirt 10, which belonged to Luiz Adriano – the striker is not part of the team’s plans for the season .

Dudu, Ron and the rest of the Palmeiras squad will re-present themselves at the club next Wednesday (5).

