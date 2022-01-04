Dudu will wear shirt 7 again at Palmeiras; Ron will take over the 10 | palm trees

Palmeiras will have changes in their numbering in 2022. After wearing jersey 43 when returning from loan to Al-Duhail, from Qatar, Dudu will again be the owner of 7, while Rony will now wear jersey 10.

Between 2015 and 2020, Dudu was the one who wore the Verdão 7 shirt, but Ron asked to wear it when it became vacant after the idol’s departure during the pandemic.

Upon returning, Dudu took the 43, which means the sum 4+3 to reach 7, while his teammate kept his old shirt. He has now made a request to have the number with which he made history in Verdão again.

1 of 2 Dudu and Rony during Palmeiras match for the Brazilian Championship — Photo: Cesar Greco Dudu and Rony during Palmeiras match for the Brazilian Championship — Photo: Cesar Greco

Now for 2022, football director Anderson Barros has stitched up the change and, according to people who participated in the conversations, skilfully took the matter up with the fatigues of the two athletes, who turned out to be receptive to the change.

Rony, who arrived at Palmeiras with 11 and passed by 7, will now have 10, another emblematic shirt, marked by wearing important names in the club’s history and that was with Luiz Adriano. The center forward, however, is not part of the plans for 2022 and will not appear again on Wednesday.