Eduardo Bolsonaro mocks Felipe Neto’s depression

Photo: Reproduction | Social networks

Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) mocked Felipe Neto’s outburst. YouTuber revealed last week that he is suffering from depression.

“The guy who stalks others on the internet, supports the culture of cancellation, etc. says he’s at rock bottom,” wrote President Jair Bolsonaro’s son. “I say, this mimimi generation couldn’t stand 1 day on the right”.

Felipe Neto ended a five-year relationship with the influencer Bruna Gomes and after the breakup he revealed that he has depression, having the help of friends and family and being medicated.

He took the opportunity to appeal to fans: “Depression is a disease of the mind, as gastritis is a disease of the stomach. Friends and family make you feel better, but without medicine, you won’t cure this gastritis. Anyway, the bottom line is: get help. Don’t face it alone. No more aff text.”

