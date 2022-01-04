Elizabeth Holmes, Founder of Biotech Company Convicted of US Fraud | World

The founder of the American biotechnology company Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, was found guilty of fraud on Monday (3) in a California court, in a case that challenged the business culture of Silicon Valley.

Holmes, 37, faces up to 20 years in prison in a case that draws a line between technological innovation and criminal dishonesty.

How the young billionaire nicknamed the ‘new Steve Jobs’ fell from grace

The jury found Holmes guilty on four counts, including tricking investors into putting money into her California-based startup, which promised to revolutionize blood testing with tools that were faster and cheaper than those used by traditional labs.

Jurors further cleared the executive of other charges and were unable to reach agreement on several of the eleven charges she faced.

The former Silicon Valley pledge founded Theranos at age 19. She guaranteed the company would revolutionize the diagnostic testing industry with machines that could deliver quick results with just a few drops of blood, a project that attracted major investors and made her a billionaire in her 30s.

The woman was once considered the world’s next tech personality, but her empire collapsed after the Wall Street Journal reported that her diagnostic machines weren’t working as promised.

The jury completed seven days of deliberations this Monday.