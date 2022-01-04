Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, is found guilty of fraud

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – A US jury on Monday found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investors in the start-up of blood tests. Holmes was convicted on four of the 11 counts. She was acquitted on four counts and the jury was unable to reach a decision on three of them.

Prosecutors said Holmes, 37, deceived private investors between 2010 and 2015 by convincing them that Theranos’ small machines could run a series of tests with a few drops of blood from a finger prick.

Holmes was also accused of misleading patients about the accuracy of the tests.

Holmes rose to fame in Silicon Valley after founding Theranos in 2003. Wealthy private investors, including media mogul Rupert Murdoch, invested millions in the company after meeting with the executive who was known for wearing a Steve-style black turtleneck Jobs.

The case shed light on Theranos’ failed effort to revolutionize laboratory testing. The company secretly relied on conventional machines manufactured by Siemens to test patients, prosecutors said.

Theranos collapsed after the Wall Street Journal ran a series of articles suggesting its devices were flawed and inaccurate. Holmes was indicted in 2018 alongside former Theranos chief of operations Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani.

She pleaded not guilty to nine counts of fraud and two of conspiracy. Balwani also pleaded not guilty and will be tried later.

During the trial in San Jose, Calif., which began in September, jurors heard testimony from former Theranos employees who said they left the company after witnessing problems with their technology.

Investors testified that Holmes made misleading claims about Theranos, such as that its machines were being used in the field by the US military. And former patients told jurors they would not have used Theranos tests if they knew they were flawed.

Prosecutors said that if Holmes had been candid with investors and patients, the venture would never have attracted essential funds and income.

“She chose fraud over corporate failure. She chose to be dishonest,” Assistant US Attorney Jeff Schenk said at the beginning of the closing arguments. “That choice was not just insensitive, it was criminal.”

In his defense, Holmes said he never intended to deceive anyone and that Theranos lab directors were responsible for the quality of the tests.

In closing arguments, defense attorney Kevin Downey said the evidence does not show that Holmes was motivated by a money crisis at Theranos, but rather that it was “building a technology that would change the world.”

“You know, at the first sign of trouble, bad guys make money,” but Holmes stayed, Downey said. “She went down with that ship when it went down.”