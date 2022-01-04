Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, is found guilty on 4 counts

The jury in the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, former CEO and founder of Theranos, reached a verdict. Holmes was found guilty on four counts – three of electronic fraud and one of conspiracy to commit electronic fraud.

She was found not guilty on three additional counts of e-fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit e-fraud.

Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as being forced to pay a fine of $250,000 (equivalent to just over R$1.4 million) plus restitution for every electronic fraud charge and every conspiracy count.

On Monday morning, the eight-man and four-woman jury, which had deliberated for 45 hours, returned a note indicating that they were paralyzed – and could not reach a unanimous verdict on three of the 11 counts.

In response, Judge Edward Davila, who is presiding over the case, issued what is known as an Allen indictment, instructing them to continue deliberating to try to reach a verdict.

Hours later, the jury returned another note that indicated it remained unable to reach a verdict on these charges.

After reading the note aloud, the judge brought the jury to court. He questioned the jurors whether further deliberations would help return a unanimous verdict, to which no juror raised a hand to indicate that was the case.

Holmes, who claimed to have revolutionized blood testing, faced nine counts of federal e-fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit e-fraud due to allegations that she intentionally lied to investors, doctors and patients about her ability to perform blood tests. your company’s blood to take your money and support your company.

The verdict came after a lengthy trial that began last year in federal court in San Jose, Calif., presided over by Judge Edward Davila. Although Holmes, 37, was indicted for the first time more than three years ago, her trial was delayed by the pandemic and the birth of her son.

The trial, which lasted three months before going to the jury, attracted significant interest as a rare criminal fraud trial of a Silicon Valley businessman.

Holmes founded Theranos in 2003, aged 19, and shortly thereafter dropped out of his second year at Stanford to devote himself fully to the project. After a decade of operation, Theranos began to publicly publicize its ability to test for diseases like cancer and diabetes with just a few drops of blood drawn by a finger prick and announced a retail partnership with Walgreens.

Many took up the promise: Theranos raised $945 million from prominent individuals who invested in the company, including media mogul Rupert Murdoch, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, the Walton family of Walmart, and the billionaire family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

That valued Theranos at $9 billion, making Holmes, for a time, a paper billionaire. But the dominoes began to fall after a 2015 Wall Street investigation revealed that the company was using its proprietary technology for only about a dozen of the hundreds of tests it offered, and with questionable accuracy.

Jurors heard 32 witnesses throughout the case. The prosecution called 29 witnesses, including former Theranos employees, retail executives and a former US secretary of defense, as it tried to weave the complicated web of alleged fraud that says Holmes was involved to allegedly defraud investors and patients.

The indictment was intended to delineate what Holmes knew about his company’s technology and its flaws, when she did and what she intended to deceive despite that knowledge.

The defense’s case, however, largely depended on Holmes’ own testimony.

Testifying for nearly 24 hours in seven days of court, Holmes acknowledged that Theranos’ devices were only used to conduct a dozen tests on patients, but he provided his version of the story and did not admit that it was due to technological flaws.

She acknowledged some of the government’s other key points, but portrayed herself as a true believer in the company’s capabilities and mission. Although she expressed some regret during her time on the stand, she denied having any intention to deceive – a key point the prosecution must convince jurors of in order to convict Holmes.

Holmes pointed the finger at others, particularly at her ex-boyfriend, Theranos’ former president and chief operating officer Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who oversaw some of the key areas at issue for the allegations, such as the company’s clinical laboratory. (Balwani faces the same charges as Holmes and is due to stand trial earlier this year. He has pleaded not guilty).

Thrilled in her testimony, Holmes claimed she was the victim of a decade-long abusive relationship with Balwani. In denying that Balwani controlled her statements to investors and others, she also claimed that Balwani sought to control almost every aspect of her life. Balwani has previously denied allegations of abuse in court proceedings.

Holmes testified that, although she was not aware of everything that was going on at the company, she “never” took any steps to try to deceive investors.

“They were people who were long-term investors, and I wanted to talk about what this company could do a year from now, five years from now, ten years from now,” she testified. “They weren’t interested in today, tomorrow or next month. They were interested in what kind of change we could make.”

Asked whether she ever led patients to believe that Theranos could offer accurate and reliable blood tests, even though she knew it couldn’t, Holmes testified, “Of course not.”

