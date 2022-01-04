Elizabeth Holmes: How ‘new Steve Jobs’ went from Silicon Valley’s ‘darling’ to blame for crimes of conspiracy and fraud

Elizabeth Holmes

Holmes became a multimillionaire at age 31

Guilty of electronic fraud and conspiracy.

That was the verdict of Elizabeth Holmes, the woman who until recently was called “the new Steve Jobs” for her success with Theranos, a billion-dollar healthcare technology company.

On Monday (3/1), a federal jury of eight men and four women found Holmes guilty of three counts of fraud and one of “conspiracy to defraud investors.”

Holmes, 37, has not been arrested and there is no exact date for the announcement of the sentence, which could be 20 years for each of the four counts on which she was found guilty.

