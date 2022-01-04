Elizabeth Holmes: How ‘new Steve Jobs’ went from Silicon Valley’s ‘darling’ to blame for crimes of conspiracy and fraud

6 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Holmes became a multimillionaire at age 31

Guilty of electronic fraud and conspiracy.

That was the verdict of Elizabeth Holmes, the woman who until recently was called “the new Steve Jobs” for her success with Theranos, a billion-dollar healthcare technology company.

On Monday (3/1), a federal jury of eight men and four women found Holmes guilty of three counts of fraud and one of “conspiracy to defraud investors.”

Holmes, 37, has not been arrested and there is no exact date for the announcement of the sentence, which could be 20 years for each of the four counts on which she was found guilty.

In total, she was charged with 11 crimes. The jury found her not guilty of four others related to public fraud and failed to reach a unanimous verdict on the remaining three.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Holmes during his trial

from peak to sunset

Holmes claimed to have developed a machine that performed a series of medical tests with just a few drops of blood taken from a patient’s finger prick.

But it was all a farce, which came to light after the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal discovered that the devices were not as effective as Holmes claimed.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Trial against Holmes lasted two months

Holmes herself defended herself during the trial.

“We’ve worked for years with teams of scientists and engineers to miniaturize all of the lab’s technologies,” she said in her statement.

Holmes explained the company’s origins and why he wanted to help people.

During the two-month trial, jurors in California heard testimony from more than two dozen witnesses for the prosecution. Among them were patients and investors who prosecutors said had been duped by Holmes.

Her lawyers say the businesswoman did not intend to defraud but “naively underestimated” the challenges facing her company.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Lawyers said the businesswoman did not intend to defraud but “naively underestimated” challenges facing her company.

Silicon Valley Star

Despite being the subject of a book, an HBO documentary, and a TV and movie series, it’s still unclear why Holmes took such a risk with a technology he knew didn’t work.

She grew up in a wealthy family in Washington DC, the US capital, and was an educated but introverted child, according to people close to her.

81-year-old inventor and entrepreneur Richard Fuisz speculates that there must have been immense pressure on her to succeed.

For years, Fuisz’s family lived next door to the Holmes house. But they fell out when Theranos sued him over a patent dispute in 2011 (which was later settled in court).

Holmes’ parents were, for most of their careers, employees of the Capitol (US legislative center), but they always “had an interest in status” and “lived to network,” Fuisz told the BBC.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch lost $165 million investing in Theranos

Her paternal great-grandfather founded Fleischmann’s Yeast, which revolutionized the bread industry in the United States, and the family was very aware of its origins, he added.

At the age of nine, young Elizabeth wrote a letter to her father declaring that “what she really wanted out of life was to discover something new, something humanity did not know it was possible to do.”

When he went to study Chemical Engineering at Stanford University, one of the most prestigious in the United States, in 2002, Holmes came up with the idea of ​​creating a patch that could scan a patient for infections and thereby release antibiotics as needed.

At 18, he already showed an intransigence that, apparently, would continue to drive the company he founded the following year.

Phyllis Gardner, professor of Clinical Pharmacology at Stanford University, remembers talking to Holmes about her idea and telling him that it “wouldn’t work.”

“She just looked at me, but it was like she didn’t see me,” Gardner told the BBC. “Elizabeth seemed absolutely sure of her own glow. She wasn’t interested in my experience and it was a disconcerting situation.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Holmes accuses her ex-boyfriend and former partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, of sexually abusing her

meteoric rise

Months later, at age 19, Holmes dropped out of Stanford and founded Theranos in 2003, with the seemingly revolutionary promise of testing blood with a simple finger prick.

With just a few drops of blood, the Edison test promised to quickly detect diseases like cancer and diabetes, without the need for needles.

Big names like Henry Kissinger and Rupert Murdoch were captivated by the idea and invested in the company without bothering to observe its balance sheet.

US Treasury Secretary George Schultz, decorated Marine General James Mattis (who later served in the Trump administration), and America’s richest family, the Waltons (owners of the Walmart supermarket chain) were some of the names who supported him.

This helped to cement Holmes’ reputation. But the way she behaved also played an important role in this context.

“I knew she had this brilliant idea and that she had managed to convince all these investors and scientists,” said Jeffrey Flier, former dean of the Harvard University School of Medicine, who met Holmes for lunch in 2015.

“She was sure of herself, but when I asked her several questions about her technology, (she) didn’t seem to understand,” adds Flier, who never formally evaluated Holmes’ invention.

“It seemed a little strange to me, but I didn’t come away thinking it was a fraud.”

Flier ended up asking her to join the Faculty of Medicine’s Board of Scholars, something she regrets, although Holmes was fired from her post when the scandal broke.

Theranos was worth US$ 9 billion (R$ 51 billion, in current values) and Holmes became a Silicon Valley star, as well as a multi-millionaire at the age of 31.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Phyillis Gardener told Holmes that his idea would not work.

Unreliable results

It all started to fall apart in 2015, when an insider raised concerns about Theranos’ flagship, the Edison test device.

In a series of investigative reports, the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal showed that the results were unreliable – and that the company had been using commercially available machines, produced by other manufacturers, to enable most of its tests.

Theranos tests cost a quarter or even less the price of traditional ones, which prompted the American drugstore chain Walgreens to partner with Holmes’ company to offer them in its stores in the states of California and Arizona.

Lawsuits piled up, partners cut ties, and in 2016, US regulators banned Holmes from operating a blood testing service for two years.

The charges prompted the US Department of Justice to file lawsuits against Holmes and her ex-boyfriend, the company’s former president and director of operations, Ramseh “Sunny” Balwani. The two were accused of deceiving investors, doctors and patients.

In September 2018, Theranos declared bankruptcy.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Homes with Bill Clinton in 2015; support from bigwigs helped establish their reputation.

Abusive or abused?

In March of that year, Holmes made a deal with the American justice – she was accused of raising US$ 700 million (R$ 3.6 billion, in current values) from investors fraudulently.

Three months later, however, she was arrested along with Balwani on criminal charges of electronic fraud and conspiracy.

Prosecutors say Holmes intentionally misled patients about the tests and unreasonably lied about the company’s earnings to investors.

Holmes was released on bail and in 2019 married William “Billy” Evans, 27, heir to the Evans Hotel Group hotel chain. They had a child in July of this year.

Analysts say the Theranos case is considered the worst example of the excesses of Silicon Valley, which critics say encourages people to prosper even at the expense of ethical standards.