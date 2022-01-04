Emily in Paris: Government of Ukraine detonates series and “unacceptable” character image: “It’s offensive”; understand

As well as being successful around the world, “Emily in Paris” also causes a lot of controversy. After displeasing Frenchmen, this time, the series annoyed the Ukrainians. According to the tabloid “The Mirror, the Ukrainian government detonated the production of Netflix because of the way they portrayed the character Petra, played by Daria Panchenko.

In the series, the character is a native of Kiev, capital of Ukraine – as is the actress who plays her. However, what caught our attention was the way in which Petra is represented, exposed as an uneducated thief with terrible taste in fashion. The Ukrainian Minister of Culture, Oleksandr Tkachenko, rebelled against the streaming platform because of this “caricature” of the Ukrainian people.

“In the 1990s and 2000, Ukrainian men were mainly portrayed as gangsters. Over time, that changed. However, not in this case. In ‘Emily in Paris’, we have a caricature of a Ukrainian woman who is unacceptable. It’s also offensive. Is this how Ukrainians will be seen abroad? Like someone who steals, who wants to get everything for free, who is afraid of deportation? It shouldn’t be like that”, he criticized the newspaper.

Continues after Advertising

On social media, many people were dissatisfied with the issue. Influencer Eugenie Hawrylko questioned whether “there was still room for such ignorance and intolerance” in 2021. Researcher Olga Matveieva also argued that this marginalizes the image of the Ukrainian woman. “Stereotyping based on nationality not only causes an imbalance but also maintains aggression. Let’s make peace, not offensive jokes”, she said.

With this situation, Oleksandr Tkachenko said he had contacted Netflix and expressed his grievances. “They thanked me for the feedback. But they heard about the concern of Ukrainian spectators about the image of Ukrainian women. We agree that, in 2022, we will be in close contact to prevent cases like this”, declared the minister. “Such an active public position will help to ensure that the attitude of the Ukrainians will be taken into account in future filming”, concluded.

Continues after Advertising

As soon as it debuted in 2020, “Emily in Paris” also aroused the fury of the French. It did not take long for criticism to emerge that the comedy had stereotyped the characters in France. Many questioned the fact that men were portrayed as womanizers, women as lovers, and waiters as rude and lazy people. On the web and in the media, the public has loosened its tongue like a whip. Remember the case and all the controversy, clicking here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oO59n_mlyHA