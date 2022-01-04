Esfera offers 50% discount when purchasing points

THE Ball is offering 50% discount when purchasing points with the coupon BUY 50. In the campaign, the cost for each thousand points in the program is R$35. The promotion is valid until Thursday (6).

How to buy Sphere points with a discount coupon

Access the Sphere points purchase page; Enter the desired amount; Insert coupon BUY 50.

*Important: for the coupon to be activated you need to be logged into your Esfera account.

Important informations

See some important information about purchasing Sphere Points:

Purchase can be from 1,000 limited to 200,000 points within a 30 day period or 5 transactions (whichever comes first);

Points will be credited within 24 hours of the transaction;

Points are valid for 24 months from the date of purchase;

Purchases are in multiples of 1,000 points;

Payment must be made by credit card;

Esfera reserves the right to modify, suspend or cancel this product, as well as change the value of points.

Is it worth it to buy Sphere points with a discount coupon?

The offer can be interesting for those who need points in Esfera, since the discount is equal to the biggest one already offered by the program for the purchase of points.

Remember that Esfera points can be sent to Iberia Plus, Iberia’s loyalty program, in addition to all the main national programs, such as the LATAM Pass, Smiles or TudoAzul or even be used in other redemptions in the program, such as Esfera Viagens .

To take advantage, use the discount coupon BUY 50 until January 6th at this link.