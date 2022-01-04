Ethanol price drops in 20 states this week; national average retreats 0.32%, says ANP

Average prices for hydrated ethanol fell in 20 states and the Federal District in the week between January 26 and 1, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by AE-Taxas.

In five other states, prices rose, while in Amapá the price was stable in the period (R$ 5.90 per liter).

In posts surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol fell 0.32% in the week compared to the previous one, from R$ 5.079 to R$ 5.063 per liter. It was the sixth consecutive decline in the country’s average price.

In São Paulo, the main producer and consumer state and with the most evaluated posts, the average price of hydrated ethanol was R$ 4.883 per liter, a drop of 0.45% compared to the previous week.

The minimum price registered for the week for ethanol at a gas station was R$ 3,997 a liter, in São Paulo, while the lowest average price in the state, R$ 4,675, was registered in Mato Grosso. The maximum price, of R$ 7,799 a liter, was verified at a service station in Rio Grande do Sul. The highest average price in the state was also the one in Rio Grande do Sul, of R$ 6,911.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country fell by 6.15%. The state with the biggest drop in the period was Mato Grosso, where the liter devalued 13.84% in the month.

In the weekly calculation, the biggest percentage drop in price was observed in two states: Maranhão and Pernambuco, with a decrease of 0.88%, to R$ 5.716 and R$ 5.172 per liter, respectively; and the biggest increase, of 1.20%, occurred in Tocantins.

Competitiveness

Gasoline was more competitive than ethanol in all states and the Federal District in the week between December 26 and January 1, shows a survey by the ANP compiled by AE-Taxas.

The criteria consider that ethanol from sugarcane or corn, as it has a lower calorific value, has a cap price of 70% for the petroleum product at gas stations to be considered advantageous. In the average of the surveyed stations in the country, ethanol has a parity of 76.50% compared to gasoline.

The states closest to the 70% parity are Mato Grosso, at 71.61%, and Goiás, at 72.32%. São Paulo, the main producer and consumer of biofuel, has a parity of 77.34%. In Rio Grande do Sul, the parity is 100.71% — that is, a liter of ethanol is more expensive than that of gasoline.